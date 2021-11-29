Confusion in APC as factional caretaker c’mt emerges, fixes convention Feb. 26

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently swimming in confusion waters as a factional new National Caretaker Committee of the party has emerged, claiming to have sacked governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The new group has, however, appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the head of the advisory committee while Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others as members of the new Caretaker Committee.

But the mainstream party under governor Buni described the development as a treasonable act by the group.

At a press conference Monday in Abuja, some supporters of the APC under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Movement, announced the sack of the emerged, claiming to have sacked governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee

In its place, the movement announced a new national caretaker committee with Mustapha Audu as chairman.

The new factional APC national caretaker committee equally announced the formation of a national reconciliation committee with a mandate to reconcile aggrieved members before it’s national convention slated for February, 26, 2021.

Audu also announced a zoning formula for positions in the new National Working Committee expected to emerged at a national convention slated for February 26, 2022.

While inaugurating the new committee, Audu the acclaimed national chairman said: “Today we are here to inaugurate the PYM – CECPC , these young men and women of noble repute have been carefully selected and mandated by all the well meaning young stakeholders of our great party the APC to plan and execute our convention before the end of February 2022.

“We are aware of the plethora of issues within the party, our party has had a history of shying away from true reconciliation and in many cases inflicting chastisement on members that should have been rewarded for their effort towards building the APC.

“We will also be setting up a reconciliatory committee to help reconcile aggrieved members within the party.

“It is clear that in the last couple of years the party has been on a regressive course and it is necessary for all well meaning party members to roll up our sleeves and do the needful to ensure that we correct the mistakes that have been made to ensure victory in 2023 for all stakeholders.

“I would advise all party members to look inwards and understand the need to do things differently so that we can ensure we win back the trust of the Nigerian people as we move closer to the election year.

“Lets join hands and strengthen our internal democracy in our dear party the APC and show Nigerians that we have what it takes and we deserve their votes in 2023.”

Reacting to the development through a statement signed by the national secretary of governor Buni-led CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, described the new group as a “paid and misguided group.”

Akpanudoedehe said: “We have recieved several enquiries from the media and concerned APC members on the felonious activities of a purported group parading themselves as “Progressive Youth Movement”.

“The purported group and membership are unknown to the Party, its structure or as a registered support group. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.

“However laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC now bothers on treasonable felony. Relevant security bodies must now check and address their unscrupulous activities.

“The attention the purported group seeks will not be given to them by the party. We can only advise that the general public completely disregard them. Members of this group are not registered members of the APC and are being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion.

“As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum and the President produced February 2022 as the timeframe for the Party’s National Convention.

“Our focus now is preparing the ground for a rancour-free excercise.”

Related

No tags for this post.