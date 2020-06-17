Confusion in APC camp over Edo 2020: Oshiomhole’s suspension remains, Appeal Court affirms

Braving all odds around his political life, Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday.

The decision came barely four days after he was disqualified by the Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) from seeking re-election on the party’s platform ahead of the APC primaries scheduled for June 22, 2020.

A ‘Court affirms Oshiomhole’s suspension

And almost simultaneously, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

A three-member panel of the court affirmed the suspension in a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, dismissing Oshiomhole’s appeal as lacking in merit.

The appellate court had earlier granted a stay of execution of a Federal High Court Abuja order which upheld his suspension by the Edo state chapter of the party.

But three months after, the Appeal Court affirmed the party chairman’s suspension, thus throwing the APC into some moments of confusion ahead of its primaries in Edo state.

Obaseki quits

Announcing his decision to quit the party after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa in Abuja, Obaseki told journalists he would pursue his second term ambition on another platform.

Although he did not mention the platform, there are speculations he would fly the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he must have gone through its primaries.

The governor, it would be recalled, visited both the Rivers state Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and that of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in what some analysts described as preparation to cross over to the major opposition party to realise his re-election bid.

Explaining the reason for his decision to quit the APC, the governor said the party’s national chairman was scared of educated people.

He said: “You remember in my last tweet, I said that I’ll make a decision after my disqualification was announced by APC, that I’ll make a decision after I’ve consulted with the leadership and my supporters in Edo state and also have informed the president.

“I’m just here today to inform you that I have now decided formally to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress. And having done that, I will now announce in the next few days my specific line of action and what platform I will be contesting the gubernatorial election on.

“I’m sure the whole country knows and is aware of what has gone on with me and the party chairman in party leadership, which culminated in my disqualification as a gubernatorial aspirant and upon that unfortunate decision by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, I’ve decided to go and seek my gubernatorial aspiration on another platform.”

While saying the APC national chairman does not practice what he preaches, the governor said: “He, Adams Oshiomhole, has he? As Governor Wike said, he should practice what he preaches, he has never done so. He has not provided a level playing ground even in the selection process, the disqualification process. What is the basis for disqualifying someone like Chris Ogiemwonyi?

“You are afraid of people who are educated because you didn’t go to school. You are afraid of people who have something to offer because all he knows how to offer is brigandage, crisis.

“So, for us, Nigeria has to move forward beyond some of the characters who are currently overseeing our (political) polity and they are scared. They are scared that when people of substance, when people who are proven, when people who have succeeded in other aspects of life come into politics, they will be history.”

Asked to respond to Oshiomhole’s remarks that incumbency isn’t a factor for him, Obaseki said: “Time will tell. Let us go to the polls and Nigerians will see.”

On whether there were inconsistencies in his credentials, the governor said: “Someone who hasn’t gone to school, who doesn’t have a certificate himself, will not know and understand what inconsistencies in certificates are, that’s the starting point.

“What is the inconsistency? There’s no inconsistency in my certificates. The issue was in 2016, when I contested for the gubernatorial election, I could not find the originals of my certificates because I hadn’t required them for more than two decades. So I deposed an affidavit that I couldn’t find the originals. Subsequently, I found all the original copies of all my certificates and they are with me. So I don’t understand what’s inconsistent about that.

“Maybe the inconsistency in the youths corps certificate where he said my surname was missing an ‘i’ at the end, but if you look at that, it was like a cursive, it was written in a cursive manner. So if that’s an inconsistency for him, then it’s really sad that people of that quality are leading Nigeria’s ruling party.

“For him, it was just to look for an excuse to take whatever decision he wants to take and it’s really sad that the party structure today gives him that sort of authority without checks that is dangerous for any system or any institution. When you give authority and responsibility to people who don’t have character, people who do not have finesse, a sense of justice, then that institution is imperilled.”

Asked what he discussed with PDP governors over the weekend, Obaseki said: “First, these are my brother governors who are from my sub-region, some of them have gone through similar experience I’m going through. It’s only proper that when you have challenges of this nature you’ll go and talk to people who have gone through similar experience for advice. That’s basically what I went to do with them.”

Party not aware –Spokesman

But the ruling APC said it was not aware of the resignation of Governor Obaseki from its party.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a reaction to media enquiries, said the party cannot comment on media reports suggesting that the governor had left the APC.

“The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the progressive party. We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party”, he said.

Court adjourns hearing

In a related development, the Court of Appeal Benin Tuesday adjourned further hearing into the suit filed by two allies of Governor Obaseki against the direct mode adopted for the June 22 primary of the APC to Thursday.

The suit resumed Tuesday despite the governor’s resignation from the party.

PGF boss

Meanwhile, Director General Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman has urged members and leaders of the APC to rescue the party from the alleged ‘rascality’ of its national chairman, even as he tasked the party’s NWC to publish the membership register nationwide.

He spoke against the backdrop of circumstances leading to Governor Obaseki’s exit from the party.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja, Lukman said: “It is clear that APC leadership as currently constituted under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole is imprudent and cannot be entrusted with the task of leading the party. Comrade Oshiomhole’s NWC has hawked the soul of the party to political buccaneers whose narrow interest is just about unfairly winning elections.

“Party members must wake up and face the arduous task of reclaiming the leadership of the party. Such a task must be about ensuring the emergence of honest leadership for the party – a leadership that should be able to allow free application of provisions of the APC constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, APC does not belong to anybody. It is a product of sacrifice by leaders and members of our old legacy parties. Nobody should contemplate leaving the party on account of the rascality going on in the party under Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership. All members of the party and lovers of democracy in Nigeria must rise against what is going on in APC. It is a struggle for the soul of APC!”

“The disconcerting reality of becoming clobbered into another undemocratic political platform, which is intolerant to basic tenets of free and fair contests, is hard to admit. We may be in denial on account of perverted loyalty. Anyone with small residue of conscience and integrity must have been jolted by what is going on.

“It doesn’t matter what our preferences are, every member must be concerned and worried about what is going on. It may be easy to pass judgement on leaders. We must however recognise that the failings or limitations of our leaders are equally ours as members of the party.

“Without any attempt to qualify electoral experiences since 2019, every member and leader of APC should be troubled. Being troubled should have spurred us into some sober reflections with the objective of remedying the situation. Unfortunately, it would appear that we are more determined to reproduce all the obdurate painful experiences, every time we are faced with electoral contests.

“It was Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa. Now Edo and Ondo are basically on a roller coaster with perhaps emerging with the same predictable outcome that consumed our electoral victories in Zamfara and Bayelsa states. Why should this be allowed to happen?

“In the end, individuals will make their choices. The hard question that may discomfit us will be where do we stand on the question of justice? Are we on this rollercoaster simply because we have to pay the price for all the political infractions we inherited allegedly from Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)?

“If this is the case, wouldn’t it have been better for Nigerians to live with those alleged PDP infractions? No need to aspire to any form of consensus on these matters. The first task is for individuals to make their choices. In making those choices, it is not about identifying with any of our leaders, but about the future of our party and with it our democracy.

“It is quite unfortunate that we found ourselves in this stagnant political water of brazen acts of imposition of candidates through some applications of crude technicalities under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the Party.

“Recalling his fascinating proclamation while announcing his intention to aspire for the office of National Chairman of APC on May 10, 2018, it is not reconcilable that the same Comrade Oshiomhole is today, as the National Chairman of the party, perpetrating the direct opposite of what he promised in 2018. Two points are worth lifting from Comrade Oshiomhole’s speech of May 10, 2018,” he said.

He further challenged “Comrade Oshiomhole to publish APC’s membership register for every state of the country. No one should push us into debate about modes of internal party elections without producing the register of voters. It is like getting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections without displaying a voters register. It will be criminal, and it will undermine every known democratic principle.”

“Some journalists who are supposed to act as the conscience of citizens go as far as interpreting the powers of Comrade Oshiomhole as national chairman to include the prerogative to send the name of any candidate to the INEC. Based on some of these perverted arguments, views such as owners of the party outside membership of the party are being peddled.

“Anyone who questions these erroneous positions get blackmailed. It is either we are doing it because of, or in support of, ambition for 2023. Interestingly, those championing this campaign of blackmail are known to have political ambitions, some of them since 2007. When has it become a crime for politicians to have ambition? Of what use is politics, if it will not serve as a vehicle for the actualisation of political ambitions?” the PGF boss further asked.