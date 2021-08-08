Confusion over IPOB’s sit-at-home order



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order slated to commence on Monday August 9, 2021 has been treated with lots of confusion.



While a faction of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is commending IPOB for adhereing to it’s earlier appeal to suspend the action, a statement accredited to the younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB, Kanunta Kanu said the sit at home order has been suspended to enable students partake in NECO examination that would begin same day.



In a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, which he also qaouted Kanunta Kanu, he commended the maturity of IPOB members in suspending the protest.



The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had lauded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for towing the path of honor to withdraw instantly the proposed sit-at-home slated to begin Monday, August 9, 2021.

“This is the finest hour in Igboland, that after feeling the pulse of the people, IPOB succumbed to superior arguments that any sit at home at the moment was an ill-conceived idea and ill-timed”.



“IPOB should always engage critical stakeholders in consultative meetings before any announcement of action to avert home resistance and opposition,” the withdrawal of sit at home instantly had reinforced our obligations to propel for more diplomatic techniques through the Southeastern Governors and political leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu”.



Meanwhile in a counter statement by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group denied ever suspending the action, but said the order remains sacrosanct.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the pouported suspension of Monday sit at home order issued by leadership of IPOB, that it has been suspended by some section of media. We wish to remind every Biafran that the sit at home order remain sacrosanct on Monday tomorrow.

“Anybody issuing press statement concerning IPOB sit at home order is fake and any statement without sit at home order or any activity of IPOB remain comrade Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary for IPOB.



Therefore, every Biafran should disregard regard every statement that is not from Emma Powerful or DOS and radio Biafra,” he said.