Confusion, stampede as hoodlums invade Owerri at noon, residents scamper for safety

There was stampede in Owerri, the Imo state capital when sporadic gunshots were heard Monday afternoon.

Blueprint reports that as soon as the sound reverberated, business outfits around popular Okigwe road, works layout and Imo State University (IMSU) junction stood still.

Blueprint further gathered that residents who came out in defiance of the Monday sit-at-home, started running helter-skelter to save their lives, while people living around works layout/ Amakohia and Ikenegbu layout/Orji town ran into their residences on hearing sounds of gunshots and getting information on the stampede.

It was also gathered that security operatives at the Owerri Correctional Centre, close to the Government House, replied with gunshots, obviuosly to signal their readiness to ward off a possible attack.

As at the time of filing this report, no casualty was reported, and no statement had come from the Imo state Police command on what transpired or the cause of the shootout.

