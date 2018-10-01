Confusion trails APC, PDP guber primaries

Drama, confusion and chaos were major hallmarks of governorship primaries of both the ruling All Progressives Congress, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party held in some states yesterday.

While the contest went smoothly in some states like Katsina, Oyo, Cross River and Niger states among others, there were confusion in some others as hoodlums either hijacked the process or the parties held parallel primaries.

In the latter group are Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Kwara, Gombe, Ogun, Zamfara and Borno states.

Akwa Ibom From Akwa Ibom came a report that one person was killed in Ifiayong, Uruan local government area of the state, following a controversy over the distribution of election materials.

The late party faithful, who was identified as Ukeme Efanga, was reportedly shot dead by his attackers, and his corpse dumped at the state secretariat of the party, along Ikot Ekpene Road.

Two relations of his sat beside the corpse and wept profusely, while some party faithful from the local government stood by the corpse in sympathy.

Also on hand was Kufre Etuk, a senatorial aspirant, who described the incident as “very unfortunate thing.” He described the victim as a “very loyal and committed member of the party since the days of the Action Congress (ACN).

He has never gotten anything from the party.

And yet they killed him just like that.

Who will now take care of his three children? I am waiting here to make sure the corpse is taken to the mortuary.” Kwara Also, our correspondent reports that the PDP governorship primaries in Kwara state were disrupted sooner after the commencement of the exercise.

The conduct of the governorship primaries that started peacefully with accreditation of delegates at Kwara Hotel saw delegates conveyed in buses to the Banquet Hall, located opposite Government House, Ilorin few metres apart.

Many delegates hurriedly rushed out of the venue of the primaries following the disruption of the exercise.

This followed the rumour of purported anointment of one of the aspirants (a federal lawmaker) as the party’s preferred candidate.

The news of endorsement of a particular aspirant as the party’s preferred candidate, had spread like wildfire early in the morning as delegate gathered in clusters, discussing the matter before the commencement of the primaries.

Kwara speaker’s withdrawal And prior to the commencement of the exercise, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon.

Ali Ahmad, had announced his withdrawal from the race.

Ahmad, who did not give reason for his withdrawal thanked his supporters for believing in him.

‘‘ I want to announce that at this point , I do no longer want to participate in this contest, I am stepping down’’ , he said But the nine other contestants in the race participated in the aborted poll that was supervised by the party’s national electoral committee and officials of the Independent Electoral Commission.

Bahago insists on zoning It was, however, a different position put up by a three time federal lawmaker, representing Edu/Moro/ Patigi , in the House of Representatives ,Hon.

Aliyu Ahman-Patigi Bahago, who insisted that it was the turn of Kwara North to produce the next governor.

Bahago, who thanked the Speaker for stepping down from the race, tried prevailing on other aspirants from Kwara Central to follow suit, “so that this contest will belong to those of us from Kwara North, and we can have sense of belonging.

‘His plea, however, fell on deaf ears as all contestants remained in the race till the end, but submitted that they would accept in good faith whatever the outcome of the election.

Primaries crucial to our success –Ahmed Speaking before the primaries, the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, described the exercise as ‘‘crucial’’ to the success of the party in the 2019 general ‘Disruption part of democracy’

elections, appealing to the delegates to maintain and uphold spirit of ‘‘decorum, fairness, togetherness and all inclusiveness throughout the exercise.

Voting Process The voting process saw delegates from Ifelodun, Asa, Edu, and Baruten local government areas taking turn to cast their ballot when some delegates, led by a lady, alleged that some ballot papers were already marked in favour of an aspirant.

The delegates, who allegedly protested the development, became unruly, saying that they rejected imposition of candidates.

Ajia reacts Speaking with journalists after the development, one of the governorship aspirants, Alhaji Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim, said that speculations of alleged anointed candidate disrupted the process.

“Everything was going on smoothly until it was disrupted.

What happened was part of political process.

The election is critical and the party can’t afford not to present an acceptable candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

There will be no anointed candidate if the party must win Kwara state.

What happened is the beginning of good things to happen in Kwara.

We all followed the process before it was scuttled.

Alhaji Ibrahim, who commended the political leader in the state, Dr.

Bukola Saraki, for being neutral in the process so far, urged supporters to remain calm, saying the best candidate would emerge at the end of the day.

Ogun Similarly, it was confusion galore for the Ogun chapter of both the APC and PDP.

At about 3.00 pm, the APC announced the indefinite postponement of the exercise in the state, even after party members had gathered for hours at various venues across the state.

But the state APC Publicity Secretary, Wole Elegbede, had earlier in the morning, sent messages to journalists to ignore rumoured postponement of the congress.

He said: “Kindly disregard the rumours that the Ogun APC governorship direct primary is not holding today.

In view of the above, we urge all our loyal and dedicated members to mobilise fully for free, fair and successful governorship primary today as planned.” And much later he issued a statement which reads thus: “This to inform all the APC party faithful in Ogun State that the governorship direct primary slated for today has been officially postponed.

Further directives will be issued later pending clarification from National Working Committee.” But before the postponement, the Ward 6, Itoko where Governor Ibikunle Amosun was to cast his vote, witnessed minor violence when the ward chairman, Mr.

Olanrewaju Olalekan, was attacked by suspected political thugs.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists, the victim said they were preparing for the congress when the thugs stormed the venue, asking for money and then descended on him, adding however that the situation had since been brought under control.

And in the PDP camp, there were two parallel congresses.

The sacked Dayo Bayo-led executives loyal to the only PDP senator from the state, Buruji Kashamu, held its own at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

Similarly, the recognised faction, led by Sikirulai Ogundele, and loyal to Ladi Adebutu, a member of the House of Representatives eyeing the governorship ticket, had its own at the Marquee Events Centre at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Borno Also, the Borno chapter of PDP also had two separate congresses to elect the party’s standard bearer in the gubernatorial race.

The Usman Baderi-led faction held their exercise at the secretariat with only two candidates, Muhammed Wakil and Bukar Kyari, contesting the election.

Wakil, a former Minister of State Works, said they held separate primaries because they were opposed to the conduct of the election by Zanna Gadama’s faction.

He alleged that the Gadama faction abused earlier court order, describing the exercise as “null and void”.

Wakil claimed that the Court of Appeal had ruled in favour of Baderi as the recognised chairman of the party.

“What the other faction is doing is illegality of the highest order because we are the ones legally recognised by the court of law.

So we are conducting election and submitting result to the national body.

“If they see reasons to accept the result fine, and if they don’t , I am sure some of us remember the case of Rotimi Ameachi.

“You cannot just build something out of nothing and expect it to stay.

The issue of impunity and illegality has to stop in the country, political parties have to behave.

“You cannot come out one day and start blaming the other party when you are also guiding impunity,” he said.

On his part, Mr.

Kyari lamented that the national working committee of the party chose to recognise an illegal faction despite existing court order.

Kyari said, “we as law abiding citizens will not indulge in illegalities, we shall seek redress in competent court of law for our rights.

“Therefore, we will conduct our elections here.

We will invite the INEC to monitor it and then come up with the authentic delegates that have been elected this October.” However, Mr.

Gadama said his faction had secured a court injunction, which ordered that the status quo be maintained.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Imam emerged winner of the election.

Declaring the result, Gabriel Kataf, the Chairman Electoral Committee, said Mr Imam scored 2,685 votes and his closest opponent Kyari scored 52 while Mr Wakil scored 22 votes.(NAN) Zamfara postponed In a related development, the Zamfara APC has rescheduled its governorship primaries to hold today, following non arrival of the electoral committee from Abuja.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Shehu Isa.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has appealed to stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies and abide by security measures during the primaries.

The Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, made the appeal at a security stakeholders meeting in Gusau.

Police teargas Enugu APC delegates And from Enugu came the report that the disagreement between two factions of the party, in aborted the exercise in Enugu state.

The disagreement followed the validity or otherwise of list of delegates for the exercise.

And in the ensuing melee, the public address system was destroyed, while the rear gate leading to the mini-stadium of University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus and venue of the event was vandalised by aggrieved party members.

And in the process of trying to force themselves into the venue, police dispersed the protesters and gunshots.

The Ben Nwoye-led group is recognised by the national leadership of the party, while the Okey Ogbodo-led faction has the backing of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

Addressing PDP stakeholders, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, pleaded with them to be orderly in their conduct.

He said the command had deployed enough manpower to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Gombe From Gombe came the report that the PDP primaries ran into trouble after as suspected political thugs vandalised ballot boxes The incident happened when delegates from Akko local government area were casting their votes, and a heated argument erupted among party faithful.

At this point, the hoodlums seized the process and disrupted the exercise.

Shortly before the exercise commenced, an aspirant, Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, had ordered his supporters to beat up anybody that chanted the name of any of his eight opponents.

In the ensuing confusion, the electoral officials, aspirants and other delegates scampered for safety

