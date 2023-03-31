Confusion trails Petroleum minister’s resignation

There was confusion over the reported resignation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Friday.

Though a resignation letter, he purportedly signed and presented to the office of the Secretary General to the Government of the Federation (SGF) dated March 14, 2023 went viral on social media, his S A. Media and Communications, Mr. Horatius Egua, said he had not received any instruction to that effect.

According to Egua, the Minister had not informed him that he had resigned from office.

However, the letter making the round in the social media the minister purported resignation took effect from March 15.

Sylva also stated that he resigned due to his interest in contesting the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election and participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

“I am interested in contesting elections for the position of Governor of Bayelsa State and participating in the upcoming party primaries… I hereby tender my resignation letter as the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources with effect from March 15, 2023,” the letter read in part.

Sylva also based his resignation on the fact that political appointees who want to contest election must resign from office 30 days before their party’s primary.

