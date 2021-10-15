Congestion: NSUDB begins operation street clearing in Karu

The Nasarawa State Urban Development Board in collaboration with the state waste management bureau has commenced operation street clearing in Karu local government area, aimed at decongesting the ever busy Mararaba highway.

The exercise was led by the Managing Director of the board, Engineer Wada Yahaya, recently.

Mararaba is the most populous town in Karu local government area, considering its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, a case which attracts heavy human and vehicular traffic usually attributable to street trading.

Engineer Yahaya, who led the taskforce team on road clearance to Mararaba Gurku, said the exercise was to ensure that vehicles are packed at the designated places, urging the motorist and traders to adhere strictly to the new method of decongesting the road.

He explained that the exercise was not to witch hunt anybody but to allow the right thing to be done in the interest of all.

He lamented that government spent much money to construct the International Market Karu but wondered why traders refused to occupy the market, urging them to move to safer place to enable them carry out their businesses without interruption.

Karu zonal manager of NUDB, Ahmed Ibrahim, while corroborating Engr Yahaya, said the taskforce has engaged the market leaders as members of the team to ensure the success of the exercise.

A trader, Mr Godwin Ushie and a female hawker, who did not want her name mentioned told our reporter that the idea behind the street clearing is noble, to ensure sanity on the road with the view to enabling civil servants working in the FCT to have seamless journey back home, after tedious office job.