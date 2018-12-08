Congolese jailed 4 years over attempt to export tramadol

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a Congo Republic national, Mampouya Zitou Felix, to four years in prison for attempting to export 26.900 kilogrammes of tramadol, a banned drug, to his country.

Justice Ayotunde Faji convicted Felix, 58, following his plea of guilty to a two-count-charge of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of the drug.

The judge ruled thus: “The offence for which the convict is charged is rampant and has damaged the nation’s image. I do not believe that he did not know the content of the package, having confessed that that was the fourth time he wanted to export it before he was apprehended.

“Consequently, I shall sentence the convict to four year imprisonment, starting from April, 2018. I also order that the convict shall be deported back to Congo at the completion of his jail term.”

Felix was arrested on March 23, during the outward clearance of goods at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed, of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

He was accused of engaging in the delivery and exportation of 27kg of 120mg and 225mg capsules of tramadol, a psychotropic substance listed in the Second Schedule of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arraigned Felix on a two count-charge of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of the said narcotics.

He pleaded guilty.

The offences, the NDLEA said contravened Sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

Following his plea, prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Juliana Iroabuchi, tendered exhibits, and urged the court to convict the defendant.

However, defence counsel, Chief Lilian Omotunde, prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy for the convict, who she said was a foreigner with all his family in Congo.

