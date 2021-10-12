Congress: APC chieftain urges internal democracy

Chairman Forum for Foundation Members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Niger state, Mohammed Abubakar Katcha, has called on party members to respect the internal democratic tenets of the party in the fort coming state congress to ensure peace in the party.

Katcha stated this Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Minna.

He urged all contestants who have purchased forms for various various positions but having issues to follow due process in airing their grievances.

He allayed the fears expressed by some contestants of being screwed out after they bought forms to contest if the state adopts consensus..

A zonal chairmanship contestant from Niger South, Muhammad Sidi Saba, who also spoke, expressed disapproval over the consensus arrangement, insisting that a level playing ground for all contestants should be provided.

He said: “We are waiting for the screening committee to be in Niger state which we learnt is still in Abuja. We bought our forms to contest and we have done everything regarding filling of the forms.”

He urged the national secretariat of APC to as a matter of urgency release the list of delegates for transparency.