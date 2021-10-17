Congress: Babayo Misau emerges new Bauchi APC chairman



A new chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state in the person of Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau has emerged after the state congress that held Saturday.



Chairman of the state congress committee sent by the national headquarters Mr Jibrin Sam announced the newly elected chairman and other officials early Sunday morning.



He explained that Misau emerged the state chairman of APC alongside 35 members of the executives through concensus.



According to him, the committee gave opportunity to stakeholders from each local government area and senatorial zones to elect the state executives without rancour.



“We are therefore affirming that the elected officials emerged according to the party guidelines and policies.



Mr Sam explained that the committee did not interfere in the decision of stakeholders during the election process.



However, a factional group known as ‘Bauchi central zone APC stakeholders’ led by Honourable Adamu S. Noma had conducted a parallel congress at Zaranda hotel where they elected Alhaji Sunusi Kunde as the new chairman of the party.



They said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the congress supervised by the committee sent by the national headquarters over alleged biase on its part, hence they conducted theirs.