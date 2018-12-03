Congress calls for sport development 

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has called on government at all levels to invest vigorously in sport development in order to discover

the hidden talents among youths in the country.

The Vice Chairman of the congress in charge of North Central, Comrade Alfa Ebune who made the call in a statement issued in Lokoja on Suday, said sports, beside the unity it can foster among Nigerians, has become a veritable tool to wipe away poverty and youth restiveness.

While commending the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Danbazau and the chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Yakubu Yakmot for creating avenues for the just concluded paramilitary sport festival in Kaduna, Comrade Ebune said the sport festival has allowed the participants to showcase their capabilities in sport.

Acc He said: “It is apparent that most members of the paramilitary in