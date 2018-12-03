Congress calls for sport development 

December 3, 2018 Oyibo Salihu Sports 0

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has called on government at all levels to invest vigorously in sport development in order to discover
the hidden talents among youths in the country.

The Vice Chairman of the congress in charge of North Central, Comrade Alfa Ebune who made the call in a statement issued in  Lokoja on Suday, said sports, beside the unity  it can foster among Nigerians, has become a veritable tool to wipe away poverty and youth restiveness.

While commending the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Danbazau and the chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Yakubu Yakmot for creating avenues for the just concluded paramilitary sport festival in Kaduna, Comrade Ebune said the sport festival has allowed  the participants to  showcase their  capabilities in sport.

Acc He said: “It is apparent that most members of the paramilitary in

 

You searched: , , ,




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply