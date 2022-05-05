Congress: Ebonyi PDP denies hijacking ad-hoc team 

Contrary to speculations, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Wednesday, dismissed the rumour that the ad-hoc team sent from the national secretariat of the party to conduct a 3-man delegate congress for the party primaries was hijacked.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chika Nwoba, debunked the report while briefing journalists on the delegates’ congress held in Abakaliki.

According to Nwoba, the exercise which could not hold on Tuesday took place on Wednesday and was peaceful.

He said, “The ad-hoc team that came from Abuja has gone to various local government areas.

“We don’t have any hitch in the three-man delegates’ list, we don’t have any problem whatsoever.

“The issue of 3-man delegates will be over today because on the 7th, we are having the House of Assembly primary election.

“Nobody has hijacked anything because the ad-hoc team was sent from Abuja secretariat, they have come here and met with INEC. So, where is the hijack coming from? Nobody has hijacked anything.

“There was shooting around the party secretariat but that security was coming from the Police because party members were circumventing the ad-hoc team that came for the delegates congress. Police found it necessary to fire shot to the air to avoid possible attack on the team,” he said.

