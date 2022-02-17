Congress: Ganduje wins at Appeal Court, takes back control of Kano APC

An Abuja division of Court of Appeal on Thursday set aside the judgment of the FCT High Court which invalidated the Kano state ward and local government congresses.

The appellate court on Thursday upheld all the three appeals filed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

In its verdict,the Court of Appeal held that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to try the case. It further explained that the case was not a pre-election matter but ruling party’s internal matter.

The presiding Judge, Hamza Muazu, also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

But with this court declaration, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led faction which has Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas as the chairman-elect of the party has now been recognised as the authentic congress.

Ibrahim Shekarau’s faction had headed to the FCT High Court after the congresses of the APC in Kano and the court upheld the group’s congresses as against that of the Governor Ganduje’s faction.

But, dissatisfied with the High Court rulings, Ganduje’s group headed to the Appeal Court to challenge the ruling.