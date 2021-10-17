Congress: ‘Loyal APC’ group re-elects ‘BOB’ in absentia as chairman in Kwara





All Progressive Congress (APC) operating under the aegis of ‘Loyal APC’ in Kwara state at the weekend re-elected Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa who was absent from its state congress as its chairman in the state

Bolarinwa alongside other new members of the executive emerged through an affirmative process in a congress held at the party’s secretariat, located along reservation road, GRA, Ilorin.

Announcing the new executive, Dr Bolaji Afolabi, who served as returning officer, said the new executive emerged by wish of the majority.

Chief Theophilous Adeboye Sunday, Issa Isiaka Agboji emerged as vice chairman and Secretary respectively, Abolaji Olaide Rahmat, women leader, Joseph Ndanusa Tsado, senatorial chairman North, AbdulRaheem Yusuf Akorede, Central and Barr. Rasak Alabi, South while comrade Sunkanmi Afolayan emerged Youth leader among other executive members.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration, Vice Chairman, Chief Theophilous Adeboye Sunday said “as you can see, over one thousand delegates affirmed the new executive and we are ready to move the party forward through activities that will attract more people to the party”

Noting that the group adequately informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National secretariat of the party of its congress said “we hope to see them before leaving the venue”

He, however, said that the new chairman, Bolarinwa could not make it to the venue of the congress due to some reason, saying “BOB is absent for one reason or another, but as you can witness, people have clamour for his return as chairman and that is the wish of the majority members of our party”



In attendance were a serving member of the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/South constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Cook Olododo, and Hon. Saheed Popoola of the State House Assembly, among other party stalwarts.

Related

No tags for this post.