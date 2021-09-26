Congresses: PDP has come to stay in Oyo – Makinde





Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) has come to stay in Oyo state.

The governor who stated this Saturday while speaking at the Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government ward congress in Oyo state, said the party would soon take power at the Federal level in the country.

He stated that with the chances of the party in the coming elections, there was need for unity among members of the PDP in Oyo state and that the aggrieved members of the party should give room for resolution of the factional crisis in the party.

“We are not ruling out making overtures to them and getting them also to be a part of this process. This is because PDP is here to stay in Oyo state and the PDP is also poised to take over power at the Federal level. So, you don’t leave a winning team,” he said.

Expressing happiness on the excitement of the people of Oyo state towards PDP, the governor said, ” they want to be participants in the democratic process to select their leaders to run the affairs of the party at the ward level”.

” So, for me, it is democracy in action. “And also with the fact that we have been in government slightly above two years now, the people are still excited about their party. It is something that calls for celebration for us”

On the ward congress, the governor said “well, the exercise today went peacefully. I expect other congresses to be peaceful as well. “Everywhere around the state, the people are excited because they are getting dividends of democracy. So, I believe the excitement is all over the state.”

He however charged PDP members in the state ” to stay united,” as the time has come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for amicable resolution.

“For the PDP members in Oyo state, I want to ask them to stay unified because we can do quite a lot in unity. “And for some who are angry or aggrieved, let them bring their issues to the table, we will address them. Politics is about conflict and resolution of conflict within interaction of people.”

Related