Consensus Candidate: Coalition swings into action

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has commenced the process of searching for a consensus candidate for opposition parties.

A statement by the coalition’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere explained that the decision was taken during a meeting at the Yaradua Centre.

The meeting, which was chaired by the chairman of the CUPP steering committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had in attendance the national chairman of SDP, Olu Falae; national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus; RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima; the leadership of National Intervention Movement; Tafawa Belewa; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; among others.

“The process of selecting the consensus flag bearer of the coalition of opposition political parties under the umbrella of CUPP (Coalition of United Political Parties) met behind closed doors today at the Yaradua Center, Abuja, where the decision was taken to start the process that will lead to the eventual selection of the consensus candidate for the major opposition parties in Nigeria.”

The statement said CUPP chieftains pledged their readiness and commitment to forge a common front to chase out the “incompetent” All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration and rescue the country from the gradual drift to what it described as a “tate of economic hopelessness and reign of impunity.”

Just like the APC emerged in 2013 with a merger of four political parties; the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to take over power in 2015, 38 registered political parties came together earlier this year and signed a memorandum to work together to remove the APC led government.

However weeks and months later, it seemed the memorandum was not significant as various parties went ahead to conduct presidential primaries, fielding candidates.

Many of the CUPP leaders who attended Tuesday’s meeting are believed to be closet supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who is most likely to emerge as the CUPP consensus candidate.

