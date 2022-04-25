Consensus: PDP row thickens as NEF disowns Bala, Saraki  

The row generated by the consensus arrangement among some presidential aspirants within the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has generated further row, with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) distancing itself from the plan.

The quartet of Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Bauchi state Governor Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and renown economic expert and seasoned banker, Mohammed Hayatuo-Deen, had traversed the length and breadth of the country championing the consensus arrangement.

But the arrangement collapsed when the duo of Bala and Saraki from the North-east and North-central respectively, were announced by a committee of northern leaders and presidential aspirants within the party.

The exercise in stages

The committee’s recommendations were contained in a communiqué signed weekend by former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

They said the decision to elect both Saraki and Bala was based on certain criteria adopted in the assessment of the four aspirants who submitted themselves for the exercise.

Prior to the election, the four aspirants visited former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, and asked him to lead the process for a consensus, with a promise to abide by the outcome of the decision.

Governor Tambuwal and Mr Hayatu-Deen were also reported to have presented themselves for the election.

The communiqué quoted Abdullahi as saying that a leading aspirant from the North-central and one from the North-east would be presented as northern presidential candidates.

The communiqué also said, the two “would in turn be required to make further concessions so that in the end, one of them would be presented as the consensus candidate.”

In phase one of the exercise called “candidates assessment,” the communiqué said leaders sought the opinions of six persons from the three geo-political zones who were asked to also cast their votes.

“At the end of this phase, Saraki and Gov. Mohammed scored 10 votes each while Tambuwal and Hayatu-Deen got seven and five votes respectively,” the communiqué said.

In phase two which was on “zonal assessment”, Saraki got eight votes, while Bala and Tambuwal got seven and two votes respectively, with Hayatu-Deen scoring zero.

In the third phase, Abdullahi said resort was made to the historical antecedents of the PDP with regards to previous northern aspiration and the following conclusion was reached.

“That the North-west has had the opportunity of contesting and even forming government in 2007.

“In 2011, a consensus was made among the four northern candidates, which North-east got but lost at the primaries. In 2019, it got the slot again though the party could not form the government.”

The panel also noted that the North-central has not had a single opportunity to get the PDP ticket since the inception of the current fourth republic.

“For the purpose of this exercise, it is hereby resolved that Gov. Bala Mohammad from the North-east and former Senate President Bukola Saraki from the North-central be presented as the northern consensus candidates for the moment.”

The communiqué therefore urged both Saraki and Bala to “foster understanding among themselves, and the PDP community to ensure a rancour-free primary in which all eligible delegates would be free to exercise their right.”

But the duo of Tambuwal and Hayatou-Deen had since rejected the decision, saying they were not in any way part of it and not based on the principle of equity and transparency.

NEF disowns decision

And amid the raging controversy, the NEF said it was not part of any process in producing a consensus candidate for the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement made available to this medium Sunday, NEF Director Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the group’s convener, Professor Abdullahi, acted in his personal capacity.

The statement said: “It has become necessary to address the impression created in part by mischief and in part by genuine confusion over the role of the Convener of Northern Elders Forum in the efforts to create consensus among four aspirants for the Presidential ticket of the PDP.

“The idea to attempt to engineer a consensus among the aspirants was that of the aspirants themselves. Governors Aminu W Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, former Senate President A.B.Saraki and Malam Mohammed Hayatou-Deen had informed President Badamasi Babangida of their intention, and requested elderly intervention and advise in the event that their efforts failed to produce consensus.

“President Babangida in turn requested Professor Ango Abdullahi in his individual capacity to design and manage a process that could improve a consensus agreement among the four aspirants. Professor Ango Abdullahi concluded that assignment and released a detailed report and recommendation, signing it in his individual capacity.”

“It is important to make clear that the entire process did not involve the Northern Elders Forum as a group, and is not a product of the group. Professor Ango Abdullahi is free to undertake any lawful activity as a citizen, and genuine misinterpretations of his role are understandable.

“Northern Elders Forum is not affiliated to any political party or aspirant and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field, which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections. It has also remained consistent in its conviction that all parts of the country should play their parts freely, unhindered by restrictions which offend principles of inclusion and fairness.

“The Forum believes the North has excellent candidates whose fate should be left to party delegates and voters to decide. The Forum remains united behind the protection and projection of interests of the North and Nigeria, and will play its role as it had done whenever circumstances demand,” Baba-Ahmed further added.

Bala furthers campaign

Notwithstanding the controversy around the consensus, Governor Bala Mohammed has promised to build on it and unfold his vision in a matter of days.

In a statement Sunday by his campaign manager, Professor Udenta O. Udenta, the aspirant commended Gen. Babangida and other northern leaders for their “thankless and patriotic duty to bring order to bear in political uncertainty.”

He said Babangida never approached nor lobbied them to superintend the process that led to the emergence of consensus presidential aspirants.

Udenta said: “The Sen. Bala Mohammed Campaign Organization will not join issues with anybody on the question of the consensus arrangement because the truth needs no further protection from its traducers but will rather press on in rallying the nation around its progressive “Nigeria First” Governance Vision on the heels of the successful execution of the Consensus Arrangement.

“The Campaign Organization, however, advises all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it to focus on their political trajectories without let or hindrance and not muddy the political waters any further.

“Let us clarify to the millions of members and supporters of the PDP that the Consensus Arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but as means to an end; not as a goal with a limited regional vision or appeal but first in the series of processes and exercises aimed at building inclusiveness, harmony and unity within the ranks of the Presidential Aspirants in the PDP.”

The organisation further said0S”enator Bala Mohammed believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors.”

Decision can’t be faulted –Saraki

In a similar position, Senator Saraki described the northern elders’ decision as a welcome development that cannot be faulted.

Speaking through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the two-term governor of Kwara state said the process of arriving at the consensus aspirants was pain-staking, thorough and transparent.

He said: “It is a welcome development. The process that eventually led to this decision cannot be faulted. It was painstaking, thorough and transparent.

“One needs to commend and appreciate the elders who worked to actualise the process. May Allah bless them all. Their decision was based on equity, justice, and the need for inclusion of all. Yes, one consensus candidate has not emerged but they have initiated a process which can help the party later on.

“The process is a work-in-progress. One person will still emerge from the ongoing process here in the North. The South also has an example to emulate in deciding on the aspirants that should proceed to the primaries considering the zones that have not produced a President before like the South East.

“A nation like Nigeria with all the current problems needs consensus building as a way of healing the nation and enlarging grounds of co-operation, unity and understanding.”

Also speaking during a visit to the PDP secretariat in Minna, Niger state, Saraki said he was ready to go into the party’s primaries.

He said: “We carried ourselves to the elders to intervene and select a consensus candidate from among us. They left their comfort zone to attend to our request. I appreciate them, especially our elder statesman, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda.”

Saraki further said the issue of consensus is an individual decision which cannot be imposed, adding “I am ready for primaries.”

“It is the turn of the North Central to produce the President. It is our time. Nigeria has not been this bad. We must do something about insecurity. We must rebuild the country together. There will not be bandits and terrorists when I become the President,” said the former governor.

In a goodwill message, former governor of Niger state, Dr Muazu Babaginda Aliyu described Saraki as a dependable and reliable leader capable of rescuing the nation from its present predicaments.

It’s fraudulent – Tambuwal, Hayatou-Deen

However, Governor Tambuwal has disowned the process that produced the consensus candidates.

In an interview with DW Hausa Service monitored by Blueprint in Abuja, the governor sought to know the identities of those that came up with the choices.

“Who were the people that gave the advice to reach that conclusion? Nobody has this information. I consulted the party leadership across the country, especially the Northern PDP leaders but no one is aware of what’s going on, indicating that something fishy is going on.

“If not, we are the ones that took ourselves to them to help the process, and later withdrew. Why should anyone insist the process of consensus must continue?

“I didn’t go to Minna, and the decision that the two people are the Northern consensus candidate doesn’t in any way reflect my wish, and should therefore not worry my supporters. I am not involved in any of such. I am still in the race, I am seeking victory from God and in his mercy, He will give me,” Tambwal said.

And like Tambuwal, Hayatou-Deen, through his campaign office said: “For the record, we would like to state that the process of arriving at a consensus candidate had collapsed. The candidates involved could not reach a compromise amongst themselves, resulting in the decision of our principal, Mohammed Hayatou-Deen, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal to discontinue the process.

“The announcement we witnessed yesterday (Friday) was not based on the principles of equity and transparency, which we believe should lead the country and the party into the future. The committee constituted by Prof. Ango Abdullahi is completely faceless and the evaluation criteria is totally subjective.

“It seems to us that this entire charade was designed to achieve a preconceived outcome.

Process undemocratic –Lamido

Also, the immediate past governor of Jigawa state, Dr Sule Lamido, has described the process leading to both Saraki and Bala’s emergence as undemocratic.

In a statement weekend, the former governor said the decision was injurious to the North and its future politics.

He also warned that “the position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants”.

“The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern State is drawn to the reports in the Media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates.

“Those views across 19 Northern states and the FCT indicated that what was reported in the media was only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North.

“Discussions are ongoing with all the aspirants in our Party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or at least working towards having a smooth acrimony-free National Convention,” he said.

