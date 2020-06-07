Consider pollution-free workplace as lockdown eases, says NEPAD boss

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/ African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) Nigeria Princess Gloria Akobundu, has urged the citizenry and all stakeholders to consider ruturning to work without pollution, noting that the world is currently observing the lowest record of air and noise pollution due to lockdown in many industries and offices.

In a signed statement made available in Abuja by her Media Assistant Abolade Ogundimu, Akobundu made the call at the weekend in her message to mark the 2020 World Environment Day celebrated on the theme: “Biodiversity” – a concern that is both urgent and existential.

According to the statement, Akobundu stressed that every life should be considered safe in its habitat, noting that pollution has been a major threat to many lives, especially in the city centres and industrial communities.

“While we need active industries to cater for needs of our large population, let us prioritise possibility of production and manufacturing without air and noise pollution.

“The impact of pollution is not only felt by human but also other organisms which co-habit with them, certain species of birds and other animals are going into extinction as a result of pollution.

“Also waste products and unused items like plastics should be properly disposed and considered for re-use, as they may generate revenues for both individuals and the nation,” she said.

Akobundu further said appropriate disposal of wastes would also promote neat and healthy environment in the society.

Adding that other tiers of government should support the federal governments efforts in implementing safety policies that are in agreement with African Union’s programmes on environmental safety, in line with Agenda -2063.

The programmes as espoused in the mandates of AUDA-NEPAD includes: Gender Climate Change Agriculture Support;Climate Smart Agriculture; African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative, among others.

Related

No tags for this post.