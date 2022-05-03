Consider subsidy waivers for media equipment, Ortom urges FG  



The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Tuesday commended the courage and resilience of the Nigerian press in the sustenance and promotion of the tenets of democracy in the country.



Governor Ortom also urged the federal government to consider subsidies and import waivers for media equipments.



Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom day said the gesture will help the media industry survive the harsh economic environment and put it in a better stead to contribute immensely to the socio- economic and political development of the country.



He said credit must be given to the press for the enduring democracy and its resilience in the face of daunting challenges to continue to inform, educate and entertain the populace.



The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3, every year to celebrate the media and appreciate the importance of press freedom globally. The theme of this year’s world press day is “Journalism Under Digital Siege.”



Speaking further, Ortom enjoined the media to remain steadfast in the discharge of its duties, pointing out that, “of all professions, it is only the press that is empowered by the constitution of Nigeria to hold governments and its functionaries accountable at all times.“



He counseled the media to always exercise caution in reporting issues that affects security, welfare and wellbeing of citizens to avoid needless sensations.



While wishing the Nigerian press a successful celebration, Ortom urged them to continue to play their roles diligently in order to make the society a safer and better place for all.

