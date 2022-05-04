Consolidating control effectively after a victory



‘When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none.

44 Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished.

45 Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation.’ Gospel according to Saint Matthew chapter 12 verses 43 to 45

Anyone conversant with the proactive military expedition guidelines and precepts will not find it difficult to identify the station and significance of our preferred topic under discussion. It actually carries as in spiritual significance as well as secular bearings.

The fast approaching general election in Nigeria come 2023 and its pertaining affairs, have now claimed the attention of not just our media boardrooms personnel but indeed enthralled the members of the public particularly the concerned citizens, this time the electorate themselves. For the bandwagon in the upcoming election exercise, this discourse serves a preparatory and payoff (aftermath) purposes.

Realising that polls are often accused of creating a bandwagon effect of benefitting their candidates, the strategic and ambitious aspirant do not commit an error engaging such disarming stunt to the opponents ahead of the election proper. However, it will be delusionary to limit the basic criteria and qualities for winning landslide victory at the next general elections to mere knowing the shortcut scheme and subtleties for grabbing electoral triumph or upper hand.

The fundamental and remarkable prerequisites or landmark antecedence that will grant any presidential ambitious candidate the sure success in this onerous race is a combined experience capacity namely having the installed capability and the courage to initiate and execute the needed actions.

This call for a purposeful and proper political leadership is not a mean thing or task in the Nigeria of the current dire circumstance. Rather, let it be noted that the Nigerian people who are united in subjugation and deprivations and bear the brunt of our leaders’ ineptitude have risen to make a clean, compassionate, decent, sensitive, upright yet radical and revolutionary entreaty and ultimatum to their would be next national leader.

Creative and innovational ideas distribution, knowledge acquisition demands, self improvement efforts, creation of vocational skills acquisition centers, advancement of one’s horizon, pursuit of innovative solutions and endorsement of Creative Destruction phenomenon cannot be isolated from wealth creation, rapid development and success story reality. Any national leader that has the calisma and aura to synergy forces across the federation and gather leaders of like minded disposed to create the enabling environment for the above listed aspirations to flourish is hereby credited with the credible criteria to carry Nigeria and Nigerians across the bridge.

The very aspirant or candidate and whose political party manifestoes, mission statement roundly reflects the above listed workable projects and those to be highlighted later here, and unmindful of his or her political persuasions, religious affiliations, ethnic, regional and economic identities must be crown with the mantle of Nigeria President.

Delivery democratic dividends mechanism must be set up at the demands of the enlightened people of the state. The days are long gone when our politicians employed coy dispositions and dispassionate conducts especially when grave political matters affecting the lives of the people are raised. Nigeria and Nigerians deserve ‘to be led by men’ of relentless ‘dedication to set principles.’ We abhor the deplorable existence of the self-centered, sit-tight career political plunders and parasites, locally minded, parochial mindsets and myopic stereotypic, ill-educated, and grasping, advanced and foresight antagonistic elements, and real development-phobic gangsters and retrogressive cabals.

These are the categories of national leaders against which George Washington boldly labeled as ‘men could never be trusted to act with any degree of altruism’ (I further) equity, sense and sincerity of purpose, vigour, and servant-leadership (examplary) principles. Shockingly, Nigerians are not totally silly and stupid; provide them a proactive, practical and professional political leadership cum solution, which ‘give them a clear path to prosperity and security for themselves and their families and they could be trusted to follow it.’

A great deal of proactive restructuring of the entire state of national affairs that will factor in the the people’s individual and corporate developmental strategy geared towards innovation, enduring improvement trajectory and thirst for advancement, is highly recommended. We are tired of being tired. And as a former USA President once said that ‘The only thing we should fear is fear.” There are definite steps and tasks that necessarily need to be undertaken by the responsive Nigeria government if we must be able to overcome the current massive erosion of interest, value and support pervading the nation lifeblood.

In conclusion, one outstanding yet outlandish ill – achievement of this outgoing administration of President Mohammadu Buhari is to have successfully crumbled the national magnificent structure, metaphorically speaking. This in preparing the ground adequately that only a certain competent presidential hopeful with foresight and examplary leadership skill who hails from the hitherto marginalized region to come to our rescue.

This region has not been allowed to occupy Number One Seat position in Nigeria political arena since 1966 till date. Yet, by all means possible and righteous evaluation, they are rated by the international bodies as the fastest developing enclave depending on their rare ethnic potentials for economic and social rapid growth.

Therefore, it is an easy way to identify them using this weeping indicator. Doesn’t Nigeria need to tap into this tremendous wealth of capacity, jettisoning partisan yet passionless politicking, and embrace internally available source of respite and recovery from our morass system?

So help us God! God bless Nigeria and especially Nigerians.

Orajiaku, Investigative journalist and social activist, writes from Lagos.

