Consolidation key to growth of airline industry, Nesto Aviation Boss

The spiraling number of obstacles in the Nigerian aviation industry will be surmounted if operating airlines take advantages of consolidation which will enable capacity building in delivering premium value to their target market, an aviation and oil and gas expert has said.

The General Manager, NestAv, Mr. Ehis Uadiale explained that consolidation or strategic alliances would save both the industry and the clients as this would ensure the eradication of scheduled flight operators’ inability to airlift passengers at promised frequencies and completely eradicate cancellations.

Uadiale restated the capability of Nesto Aviation Services Limited (NestAv), the aviation arm of the Obijackson Group restated to surmount industry challenges and plans to expand the business operations in its areas of focus through its fleet of helicopters and Jets.

.Speaking on an online chat with correspondents in Lagos, he affirmed that the company, which was incorporated in 2013, is focused on consolidating its business plans, increasing its market share as a charter service provider within the Oil and Gas industry while working on its fleet expansion plan