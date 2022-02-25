Conspiracy, kidnapping: You’re guilty as charged, court tells Evans, 2 others

An Ikeja High Court has found kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans), guilty of the kidnapping of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mr. Donatus Dunu.

In a three-hour judgement on Friday, Justice Hakeem Oshodi also convicted two of Evans’s co-defendants, Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu.

Oshodi found the three persons guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the other co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, an ex-soldier; and Victor Aduba, also an ex-soldier.

He held that there was no evidence linking them to the crimes.

As of time of filing in this report, the case had been stood down for an hour for sentencing of the convicts.

