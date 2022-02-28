Constituency projects: Nasarawa speaker installs over 350 solar lights worth N23. 5m

Speaker Nasarawa state House of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has installed over 350 solar street lights worth N23.5million across major villages in all the six electoral wards of his constituency.

The speaker who stated this on Sunday in Lafia, said that the gesture was to improve on the standard of living of his people in his constituency.

He further said that the project was also geared towards consolidating on the efforts of Governor Abdullahi Sule and other security agencies improve on the state of insecurity especially the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the area.

The six electoral wards were Umaisha, Ugya, katapha, Dausu, Shege and Kenyehu.

The speaker said the first phase of the projects begun with Umaisha ward, with the installation of 150 solar street lights worth 10.5million in Umaisha the headquarters of Umaisha development area.

While the second phase continues with some selected flash light villages in the remaining five electoral wards.

“Some of these villages that benefited in Umaisha are shogene, Ilegeya, in katapha ward, Anguwan Mada, Share and Angwan Hausawa also benefited while Shamange and karbana benefited in kenyehu ward.

“Also in Ugya ward, villages like kolo, kuwa and kovoso benefited while Dausu and Igwa benefited in Dausu ward while, Iggi, Ihenkpe, kaita,Tondo, Angura, Shege, Daza, Shakaruku, kokoto and kanahuru all benefited in Shege ward,” he said.

He therefore, called on the people to safeguard the street lights jealously, be security conscious, remain committed to constituted authorities and be supportive of the government of the day at all levels to succeed.