Constituency restoration: Suswam lauds Igbawua

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has commended the immediate-past Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Honourable Chille Igbawua, over his relentless commitment in the struggle for the actualisation of the restoration of Mbagwa and Mata state constituency in Benue state.

Senator Suswam, who represents Benue North East senatorial district of Benue state, stated this at the celebration of the restoration of the suspended state constituency in Lessel, the Ushongo local government headquarters and the defection of hundreds of All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Benue governor stressed that Igbawua, a top governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, played a key and supportive role by always making himself available despite his tight schedules to ensure that what was taken away from his people of Ushongo was restored after years of legal and other intrigues.

He called on other sons and daughters of the area to show similar zeal and commitment on issues that affect their people, adding that nations can only grow when everyone plays his or her role in the overall interest of all.

Suswam urged the people of Ushongo to keep faith with the PDP as the only political party that has the capacity and agenda to take Nigeria out of the woods just as he expressed concerns that hunger and poverty have reached an alarming stage in Nigeria.

Senator Suswam also told the traditional rulers who had gathered for the celebration of the restored state constituencies that as their representative in the Senate he will continue to work in the interest of the entire zone and ensure that they continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.