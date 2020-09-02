Constitute UniPort’s governing council, ASUU beckons FG



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Port Harcourt chapter, has appealed to the federal government to avert anarchy in the university and constitute a governing council in the institution following the dissolution of the former governing council in June 2020.

The plea by ASUU followed its congress meeting at the university Tuesday.According to a statement signed by the ASUU chairman, UniPort chapter, Austen Sado, upon the dissolution of the former governing council, a new council must be immediately reconstituted as if it were not dissolved in the first place.



“Following the dissolution of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt in June 2020, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Port Harcourt branch, has severally called on the Federal Government to constitute a governing council for the university.



“It is disheartening to observe that the Federal Government has failed to constitute a governing council even though the governing council is the organ responsible for the appointment of a vice chancellor for the university, a process which has been stalled since the dissolution of council,” he said.