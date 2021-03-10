Constitution review: APC women demand 50-50 representatives in govt



The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen Wednesday led a high-level women delegation to submit a memoranda listing demands for affirmative action to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee.

The memoranda was received by the Chairman of the APC Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The minister was accompanied by the United Nations Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey; Chair, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Duku; representative of the 100 Women Lobby Group and other Civil Society Organisations.

She demanded for 50-50 representatives in party organs and in government.

She also said that unlike before that consideration were given to women during purchase of nomination forms, women are now ready to pay for such forms fully like men.

“The creation of public awareness on existing legislations and programmes aimed at realizing gender equality and women empowerment in the party

“To establish a system of gender mainstreaming which incorporates the policy of 40% of women representation in party organs.

“To show commitment to non-discrimination against and persons with disabilities in the party.”

The women also demanded “That a party constitutional provision be instituted to provide for a right to initiate the recall of elected members involved in criminal activities, violence against women and girls or promoting discriminatory practices against women

“That the party should work with civil society organizations to support, fund and encourage mentorship between women in political positions and young female politicians

“That party representatives in the National Assembly support and facilitate electoral reforms to create a level-playing field for women’s effective participation in elective politics and governance in general.”