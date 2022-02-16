Constitution review: As Reps head to destination point…

Like the preceding assemblies, the current House of Representatives, soon after its inauguration in June 2019 constituted an Ad hoc committee for a further review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase. JOSHUA EGBODO writes as the panel inches closer to its destination point

A time frame set

The House of Representatives committee headed by Wase, the deputy speaker, in late August 2021, assured Nigerians that clean copy of the Constitution alteration bill would be transmitted to state Houses of Assembly before the end of March, 2022.

It is already a widely known fact that for each of the amendment clause to sail, such must enjoy a 2/3 support of the state parliamentary houses.

Wase, in giving the hope also offered assurance that one of the key issues being promoted by Nigerians, autonomy for the local government councils would enjoy special focus of the panel under his leadership.

While playing host to a delegation of national youth leaders of political parties, in conjunction with the International Republican Institute (IRI), he assured the Nigerian youth of more governance responsibilities through the ongoing amendment process, he said, “You are helping us as a government in our key determinant areas regarding what Mr. President wants to leave as part of his legacy.

“You remember the intervention he made regarding the Judiciary autonomy and the financial independence of the local government. You are adding the secured tenure of the local government now. That is in tandem with what the present government wants to do in giving good governance at that levels.

“I want to inform you that what we are trying to do in the constitutional amendment is to make sure that the financial autonomy is there, the independence of the local government is there. We are trying to achieve that by all standard. In terms of the tenure, we are trying to take away from the states and take it back to INEC so that we have a uniform system in terms of the election.

“Everyone of us is aware that prior to 1999, we had a unified system and even after 1999, the tenure was three years. Their autonomy was apt and we had good governance. 60 per cent of what we have as challenges in this country today will be sorted out if we have good governance at the local government level. I want to believe that the President is with you on this 100 percent”, he said.

Meeting the time target

As efforts remained on to keeping the timetable set for itself, the House through its spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu last week, assured that the report of the review committee would be laid before the larger house, as February 2022 winds down. “We’re still working in line with our timetable”, the lawmaker stated during a media briefing last Thursday.

Parliamentary common front

As a practice in a bicameral legislative processes, the hurdle of having to set up a conference committee to address differences, both houses of the National Assembly appeared to have opted for a common front, as it held a joint session in Abuja, where over 50 suggested alteration clauses were harmonised.

The issues

Beyond the lingering demand for local government political and financial autonomy, so more issues have been in contention as presented before the committee.

One leading the pack is the call for creation of 111 legislative special seats for women, which should be both the state national legislative houses.

This was coming when some pundits were yet of the opinion that the nation’s apex parliament should be pruned, and possibly leave same with a single chamber.

Speaking during the joint event, Wase called on members of the committee to give Nigerians a constitution that would strengthen democracy and reflect their yearnings and aspirations.

He said the completion of the work would be the transmission of the bill to state Houses of Assembly, expectedly before the end of February.

Also, Chairman of the Senate’s committee on the process, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed that the committee analysed, debated and did all the necessary scrutiny needed on the various submissions and would conclude the clause by clause consideration to enable conclusion of the work on schedule.

State parliaments engaged

As the amendment process progresses, the joint committee last Friday engaged presiding officers of the state parliaments and their respective bureaucracies, a move considered by followers as a big feat that will address some expected challenges.

Speaking at the retreat which have the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and Clerks of State Houses of Assembly held in Abuja, Deputy Speaker Wase, urged members to act as representatives of Nigerians and be guided by the legislative rules.

He also reiterated the need for collaborative synergies, between the national and state legislators in promoting good governance and actualizing the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who elected them into office.

He emphasised the need and importance of reviewing the Constitution, saying a vast majority of Nigerians consider the 1999 Constitution a product of military exigency and that the reference to ‘We the people’ in the Constitution does not truly represent them”, hence the need for a crucial review.

Reps’ specifics

“Between May and June of 2021, the Committee held public hearings across the Country’s Six (6) geopolitical zones. During the hearings, some of the issues canvassed by Nigerians were aggregated into thematic areas and members sponsored bills in line with peoples’ aspirations.

“These thematic areas include issues bothering on Local Government Administration and Autonomy, the Legislature, Judicial Reform, State Creation, State Police, Devolution of Powers, Women and Vulnerable Groups, Strengthening of Institutions, Good Governance, Political Parties and Electoral Matters, Traditional Institution, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Fundamental Human Rights and National Security”, Wase informed participants on areas of its focus based on requests of Nigerians.

He further explained that in the first batch of the review, the committee in the House of Representatives considered sixty-two (62) Bills out of which twenty-six (26) Bills were recommended for harmonisation with the Senate, and of the 62 bills, eight (8) bills were rejected, twenty-five (25) Bills were retained with modifications and the consideration of three bills were deferred.

The last lap?

With efforts put in so far, analysts say the target set for itself by the parliament may, in no doubt, be met, but questioned the possibility of having the outcome enacted.

They recalled the drama of how essential recommendations like autonomy for state parliaments was opposed by the houses themselves, and a possible veto by the President.

Would this latest effort therefore offer some succour to Nigerians? “We have no preconceived positions on anything. We believe that we must do whatever is necessary to provide a platform for Nigerians to air their views, give their positions and canvass whatever they feel would make our country better and make governance more efficient and successful”, Wase in this statement appeared to be offering the optimism.

