Constitution review: Despite Aisha Buahri’s advocacy, NASS kicks out affirmative action, Senate rejects traditional rulers’ councils







The Senate Tuesday passed for third reading 47 out of the 68 bills its Ad- hoc committee on Constitution Review presented to it for voting.

The remaining 21 bills, four of which were women-related and bordering on Affirmative Action in political appointments and special legislative seats, didn’t sail through.

Leading the pack of passed bills was item 58 which deals with independent candidacy with 89 senators voting in its favour while 5 voted against it.

The Bill reads: “The bill seeks to alter the Constitution to allow an Independent candidate contest for an elective position.

“This is aimed at expanding the space for Democratic participation by providing a platform outside political parties, for persons to participate and contest elections.”

Many of the power devolution-related bills like financial autonomy for local government, administrative autonomy for local government, moving of management and regulations of airports and railway and others from legislative list to concurrent list also sailed through.

Others are item 31 which deals with establishment and maintenance of correctional centres moved from the Exclusive List to Concurrent list.

The bill reads: “This bill seeks to delete the item “Prisons” from the exclusive legislative list and redesignate it as Correctional Services in the Concurrent Legislative List.

“The Establishment and maintenance of Correctional Services should not be a matter within the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government as most of the correctional services should not be a matter within the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government as most of the correctional centres are populated by offenders against State Laws like Armed Robbery, Murder, Kidnapping etc.”

Railway, listed as item 32 in the bill, was moved from Exclusive List to Concurrent List to enable states establish and maintain railways with their states as matters pertaining to mass transit needed not be within the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

The Senate, also within the prism of devolution of powers, passed item 9 of the bill which deals with financial autonomy of state legislatures and state judiciary.

It also, as stated in item 53, dealing with separation of office of Attorney General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice, passed it with 86 out of 92 senators who participated in the voting.

However, efforts made by the presiding officers of the National Assembly to confer power of immunity on themselves and be entitled to pension collections after leaving offices failed.

The two provisions were overwhelmingly voted against by lawmakers at both Chambers.

Two different provisions seeking for mayoral status for FCT and possible appointment of anybody from FCT as minister also failed.

Also knocked off in the Senate during the voting, was item 34 which seeks inclusion of Value Added Tax on the Exclusive List as only 41 senators voted for it out of the required 73.

The margin of votes got widened during voting on all the women-related bills.

Affirmative Action

First to be thrown out was item 35 which dwells on Special Seats for Women in Parliament as advocated last week by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Rejecting the proposal, 58 senators voted against it while 30 voted in its favour.

Item 37 which seeks affirmative action for women in political party administration was also kicked out with 53 senators rejecting the proposal and just 30 voting in favour.

Similar fate befell item 68 of the bill which seeks affirmative action for women in terms of ministerial appointments and commissioners at the state level.

The provision seeks appointment of minimum of 10 female ministers at the federal level and likewise at the state level, but got thrown out with only 44 senators voting for it out of the required 73.

Move to give the traditional rulers constitutional role also failed as item 67 seeking the establishment of National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers respectively, for the purposes of advising the President and Governors on matters relating to customary laws, security and public order, also suffered setback.

Senate president remarks

In his remarks after the voting which lasted about five hours, Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan said all the items passed in both the Senate and the House of Representatives would be sent to the States Houses of Assembly this month for required 2/3 concurrence.

Reps on overriding veto

In a related development, the House of Representatives voted out a Bill seeking a special procedure for the National Assembly to override the veto of a sitting president on transmitted proposed legislations.





During the ongoing voting on the 68 recommended Bills by the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase-led Special Committee for the review of the 1999 Constitution, Tuesday, 284 members voted “Yes”, 10 voted “No”, while there was no record of abstinence.

The Bill failed at that level as it could not secure the required 4/5 (288) yes votes to scale through.



Notwithstanding the presence of Dolapo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in company with Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, all in solidarity for affirmative action, members voted in rejection of a Bill calling for special seats for women at the National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari was also in the chamber last week, when report on the proposed amendments was laid.



Similarly, the House rejected proposals for Diaspora voting, life pension for presiding officers of the national and state assemblies, as well as extension of immunity to judicial officers and legislative houses.



However, the House voted in support of the proposal for an elected mayor for the Federal Capital Territory, and for the minister of the FCT to be appointed from among indigenes of the city, as it further approved free and compulsory basic education as a human right.



Also, the proposal to abrogate the controversial state and local government joint account and to establish the local government as independent and democratically levied councils was approved through majority votes of members.

The proposal that VAT be moved to the Exclusive Legislative List in the Constitution was rejected as 209 members voted against, with only 91 in support while six members abstained.

Gbajabiamila

Prior to commencement of the voting, which was done electronically, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advised his colleagues to take the exercise serious, stressing that “whatever amendment you vote for, it will be recorded against you. That’s how parliament works.”