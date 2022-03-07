Constitution review: How senators rejected 20 bills seeking amendment 

Last week Tuesday, the Senate voted on the 68 bills seeking for amendments of some provisions of the 1999 Constitution but rejected 20. TAIYE ODEWALE X-rays the rejected ones

The amendments seeking bills

A total of 68 separate bills seeking for different forms of amendments of some provisions of the 1999 Constitution were presented for approval at both chambers of the National Assembly by the Ad – hoc committees set up for that purposes .

Rejected Proposals

The rejected bills were the ones listed as items 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 23. Others were items 28, 34, 35, 42 , 56, 59, 60, 61, 64 , 67 and 68.

Gender Bills

Out of the 20 bills rejected , five were gender based which are item 35 seeking for Special Seats for Women in Parliament ( 37 in the Senate and 68 in the House of Representatives).

The idea behind the proposal which sought to amend sections 48, 49, 71, 77 and 117 of the 1999 Constitution was to ensure that every Assembly at both the federal and state level, has women representation which was planned to be operational for 4 electoral cycles without precluding women from contesting for the other seats.

The Bill was, however, overwhelmingly rejected in the Senate with 58 senators voting against and just 30 voted for it, a far cry from 73 votes needed.

Item 37 which sought for affirmative action for women in political party administration was also overwhelmingly rejected in the Senate with 53 Senators voting against it and just 34 in affirmative.

Similar fate befell item 68 which also sought for affirmative action for women in the appointment of ministers at the federal level and commissioners at the state level.

The bill as stated in the proposal, sought to alter the Constitution to provide a minimum percentage of ten women nominees as ministers and commissioners in the Federal and State Executive Councils for the purposes of inclusivity of women in governance just as the other gender-based bills.

FCT Bills

Aside gender based bills, indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja), also lost out in the voting pattern on Constitution review in the Senate.

First to be thrown out was item 60 which sought for Mayoralty Status for FCT.

The bill sought to alter the Constitution for creation of democratic governance structure for FCT through the office of Mayor of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja who was to be democratically elected.

While it scaled through in the House of Representatives, only 62 senators voted for it in the Senate as against the required 73.

Similar fate befell item 61 which sought for appointment of Minister from the FCT as mandated for the 36 states of the federation .

The rejected bill sought to give recognition to the constitutional status of the FCT by ensuring that a person who is a registered voter and resident in the FCT is appointed as a Minister representing the FCT in the Federal Executive Council.

During voting , 67 senators voted for it and 9 voted against.

The Barikin Ladi problem

In the Constitution amendments, a total of six local government Councils were presented for change of name, five of which were approved as proposed.

The five are Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi state changed to Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas, respectively.

Kunchi local government area of Kano state was changed to Ghari local government area just as Egbado North and Egbado South local government areas of Ogun state, were changed to Yewa North and Yewa South local government areas, respectively.

Others are Atigbo local government area of Oyo State changed to Atisbo and Obia /Akpor local government area of Rivers State changed to Obio / Akpor local government area.

The approval galore for change of names of affected local government areas as proposed, however, hit the rock when it got to Barikin Ladi local government area of Plateau state as 26 senators kicked against the plan to change the name to Gwol local government area . Only 67 Senators voted for the change of name as against the required 73 .

In-house coup against the leadership

Part of the 20 bills rejected were the ones seeking for pension entitlements for presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly after leaving offices and immunity for those serving.

Specifically, the rejected item 16 which proposes to alter sections 84 and 124 of the 1999 Constitution sought to provide pension for life for the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in like manner as the President, Vice President and Chief Justice of Nigeria, provided that the person was not removed from office by the process of impeachment.

Voting on the proposal was the widest between those against and for, with 65 Senators against and only 25 for , which made the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan to describe the proposal as ” conclusively failed.”

As it was with item 16, so was it with item 42 which sought the power of immunity for presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The item titled: ” Expansion of the scope of Executive Immunity ” sought to alter section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to include the head of other arms of government for immunity power .

It reads: “All arms of government are co – equal and immunity covering the executive arm of government should also be extended to the heads of the other arms of government , namely the Legislative and Judicial arms .

But Senators kicked against the proposal with 50 of them voting against it and just 29 voting for it .

Also knocked off in the Senate during the voting, was item 34 which sought for inclusion of Value Added Tax on the Exclusive List as only 41 Senators voted for it out of the required 73.

All the four bills seeking for one Judicial reform or the other , were also voted against as well as item 67 which sought for constitutional role for traditional rulers .

Efforts made by Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa West), for re – voting on item 67 was truncated by the Senate President who said since similar request was not granted Senator Opeyemi Bamidele ( APC Ekiti Central) , on the need to revisit the rejected Judicial reform bills, saying ,”that of the traditional rulers cannot be revisited.”

Out of the 48 Constitution – amendment items seeking bills voted for by the Senate, two were rejected by the House of Representatives, meaning that 46 will be forwarded to the State Houses of Assembly for required 2/3 concurrence.

However, time will definitely tell whether all the 46 will be concurred to by 2/3 of the State Houses of Assembly or not.

