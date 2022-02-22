Constitution review: Reps set to vote on clauses

Indications have emerged that barring any last minute change, member of the House of Representatives, will vote on the over 50 clauses of the constitution alteration bill next week.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, made the disclosure at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, as he insisted that all members “must” be present to participate in the exercise.

According to the Speaker, Wednesday March 3 and Thursday March 4, 2021, would be specially dedicated to the voting process.

The committees in charge of the exercise in both chambers of the National Assembly have the penultimate week, held a joint retreat in Abuja, where areas of differences in the clauses were harmonised.

The House of Representatives’ under leadership of the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase also last week, met with presiding officers of state Houses of Assembly with a view to addressing key issues involved.

Speaking at the retreat which have the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and Clerks of State Houses of Assembly, Deputy Speaker Wase, urged members to act as representatives of Nigerians and be guided by the legislative rules. He also reiterated the need for collaborative synergies, between the national and state legislators in promoting good governance and actualizing the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who elected them into office.

The lawmaker emphasised the need and importance of reviewing the Constitution, saying a vast majority of Nigerians consider the 1999 Constitution a product of military exigency and that the reference to ‘We the people’ in the Constitution does not truly represent them”.