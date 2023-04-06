Constitution review: Reps urges CAN to transmit Security Council Bill to Buahri

The House of Representatives has mandated the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), to transmit the Constitution (5th alteration) Bill 47 to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill, No. 47, 2022 Establishment of State Security Council, to advise the governor on matters relating to public security.

The House on Wednesday, also urged Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba state Houses of Assembly, that are yet to forward their resolution on the Bills, to do so in fulfillment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligations to the Constitution amendment process.

Presenting update on the latest developments in the exercise, the special constitution review committee led by Wase, recalled that on 24 January, 2023, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit 35 Constitution Alteration Bills that met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution to Mr. President for his assent.

“Also recall that the Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara states that were yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with Constitutional obligations.

“Aware that Oyo and Zamfara state Houses of Assembly have forwarded their resolutions.”

