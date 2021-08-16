Constitution review: States creation as a ruled out option for NASS

As Nigerians await the outcome of the ongoing constitution review by both chambers of the National Assembly, TAIYE ODEWALE examines the possibility or otherwise of states creation.

Position of states in the Nigerian federation



In line with the doctrine and principles of Federalism as a system of government worldwide, the 36 states in Nigeria are seen as the required federating or co-ordinate units, sharing powers and functions with the centre, known as Federal Government of Nigeria

This is so because the definition of Federalism is generally accepted to be a “system of government where powers, resources, functions and responsibilities of government are shared between the Centre and the federating or co-ordinate units”, the very basis upon which the Nigerian Federation was run from 1954 to January 1966.



During the stated period, power sharing took place between the centre (federal government) and the regional governments then which were three from the beginning but increased to four in 1963 with the creation of mid – Western region.

But the regions were later abolished in May 1967 by the General Yakubu Gowon Military Regime with creation of twelve states which were also increased to 19 with the creation of additional seven states by the Late General Murtala Mohammed-led military regime on the 3rd of February, 1976.



In 1987, the states were increased to 21 during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime with the creation of Katsina and Akwa Ibom states and further increased the number to 30 on 27th of August 1991 with the creation of additional nine states.

The 36 states federating units configuration Nigeria today, came into being on the 1st of October, 1996 when the late General Sani Abacha, added six to the 30 states he met.

Flurry of requests since the 5th National Assembly



Aside the mid – Western region created in 1963 in a democracy, no other democratically elected government has succeeded in states creation in the country despite flurry of requests for that by concerned groups anytime constitution review exercise is taking place.

Using the present fourth republic as a case study, requests for states creation by concerned Nigerians have always been made since the 5th National Assembly when constitution review exercise began but none of those requests has ever been given serious consideration by committee of either of the two chambers, let alone, included in final reports.



For example in the ongoing exercise by the 9th National Assembly, series of such requests were made by different groups through memoranda submitted to that effect to the committees.

First of such requests was the one submitted by concerned citizens from Enugu state for creation of Adada state which was also followed by similar other ones like Oke – Ogun from Oyo, Okura from Kogi, Gurara from Kaduna, Okun from Kogi and Katagum from Bauchi states.



Others are Itai state from Akwa Ibom, Ijebu state from Ogun, Ibadan state from Oyo, Tiga state from Kano, Amana state from Adamawa, Mambilla state from Taraba, Savannah state from Borno, Orashi state from Imo and Anambra, Anioma state from Delta, Bayajida state from parts of Katsina, Jigawa, and Zamfara states, etc.

Constitutional impediments for state creation

Apparently, due to assurances always given by Chairmen of the ad- hoc Committees on Constitution Review when requests for states creation are tabled before them, one of the national dailies penultimate Sunday reported that 20 of such requests were being considered for presentation to both chambers for approval.

But hours after the report, a member of the Constitution Review Commitee in the Senate and infact, the spokesman of the upper legislative chamber, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun Central), debunked the report through a press statement and even called attention of Nigerians to the cumbersome procedure, provided for such an exercise in the 1999 constitution.



Senator Basiru in the rebuttal said the Commitee going by provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, cannot make any recommendation for state creation without following the laid down procedures which start with referendum where two third of people residing in an area where a new state is to be created, must vote yes.



The referendum, he explained further, will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and also supported by 2/3 of members of the National Assembly and at least 24 out of the 36 States Houses of Assembly.

The rebuttal titled: “Senate Committee did not propose creation of 20 new states” reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a media report that the Senate Committee of Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 states.

“The report is a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states. Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several bills proposing creation of new states, decided that it is not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.

“For ease of reference, Section 8 of the Constitution provides: An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if (a) a request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely –

(i) the Senate and the House of Representatives, (ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and(iii) the local government councils in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly; “(b) a proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated;

“(c) the result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and (d) the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.



“In view of the above, the Senate Committee is not in a position to propose creation of any state as reported. Rather the committee decided to refer the requests received to Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure compliance with section 8 of the Constitution by conducting referendum in the areas if the requests supported by at least two-thirds (2/3) majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in the area”.

Going by the afore-stated provisions of the Constitution on States Creation, the possibility of any of the requests seeing the light of the day is very slim despite the assurances given by the chairmen of the committees to the agitators at the time of memoranda submissions.



Way out



For record purpose, if as hinted by Senator Ajibola Basiru in the rebuttal against purported recommendation for creation of 20 new states, neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives, recommended for any state creation in their expected reports, it will be the fifth time in the present 4th republic that such requests were made and none, considered.

A recurring decimal that may perhaps, require the lawmakers to look into the cumbersomeness of the process as provided for, in the constitution, for possible review.