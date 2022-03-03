Constitution review: Women group decries NASS’ rejection of gender bill

The Standup for Women Society (SWS) Bayelsa state chapter, Wednesday, expressed disappointment and grieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS), when they rejected a bill seeking to reserve special seats for women at both national and state assembly.

A statement by the state chairperson, Liberator Eunice Nnachi, in Yenagoa, frowns at how they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

The statement said: “The house via a voice vote adopted a bill seeking for a minimum percentage of women in either ministerial or commissioner appointment.

“The federal lawmakers on Tuesday voted on 68 bills that seek to alter the constitution.

“Out of the 68 legislations, about five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large. All five bills were rejected.

“One of the bills sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

“Another bill sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women.

“This is not too good, mostly a month globally dedicated to celebrating women worldwide, our NASS has chosen to deny women basic human rights. These are rights enjoyed by every Nigerian except women.

“They have reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the 1999 constitution, by their actions they have taken women backwards.”