Constitutional role for traditional rulers will address insecurity – Wase



Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has observed that the current state of insecurity will be reduced, if traditional rulers are given constitutional roles to play. Wase who doubles as chairman of the special committee for the review of the 1999 constitution, stated this on Wednesday, when he received a memorandum for the reinstatement of the status of the traditional institution in the Nigerian constitution, from the coordinating committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers, led by the Etsu Nupe, Brig. Gen. Yahaya Abubakar (rtd). The deputy speaker assured and promised the delegation that the memorandum would be given expeditious treatment.

According to him, the parliament was conscious of what the roles of traditional rulers should be, adding that the country would not be in such a state of insecurity as it today if “we had taken care of what the traditional institutions would have been doing adequately and well done in the space of what it used to be. “I believe you have a role in securing our land, in keeping us united, and even dispensing government functions in this country. Even when the government builds infrastructure we need it protected.

Then the host community remains relevant on what should be done to protect infrastructure. I want to assure you we shall do justice to this submission expeditiously so there would be a level of peace and sanity in the society.” Among other traditional rulers at the event was the Chairman, Interface Committee to the National Assembly Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution on the Role of Traditional Rulers, HRH King Amb Dr Appolus Ch, who also appealed to the committee for purpose of effective scrutiny of the memorandum, form a sub-panel.

