Constitutional role for traditional rulers will address insecurity – Wase

March 10, 2021




 Deputy Speaker of , Ahmed Wase, has observed that the current state of insecurity will be reduced, if are given constitutional roles to play. Wase doubles as chairman of the special committee for the review of the 1999 , stated this on Wednesday, when he received a memorandum for the reinstatement of the status of the traditional in the Nigerian , from the coordinating committee of the National Council of , led by the Etsu Nupe, Brig. Gen. Yahaya Abubakar (rtd). The deputy speaker assured and promised the delegation that the memorandum would be given expeditious treatment. 

According to him, the parliament was conscious of what the roles of should be, adding that the country would not be in such a state of insecurity as it today if “we had taken care of what the traditional institutions would have been doing adequately and well done in the space of what it used to be. “I believe you have a role in securing our land, in keeping us united, and even dispensing government functions in this country. Even when the government builds we need it protected.

Then the host community remains relevant on what should be done to protect . I want to assure you we shall do to this submission expeditiously so there would be a level of and sanity in the society.” Among other at the event was the Chairman, Interface Committee to Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 on the Role of Traditional Rulers, HRH King Amb Dr Appolus Ch, also appealed to the committee for purpose of effective scrutiny of the memorandum, form a sub-panel.

