Construction of clinic at NYSC borne out of passion to give back to society – Dr Mmaduagwu

Dr. Mmaduagwu Maureen Adanna, an optometrist from Ideato South LG of Imo state, is a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving at the National Defence College Clinic, Abuja. In this chat with ENE OSHABA she shares her passion for quality healthcare and her NYSC Community Development Service (CDS) project among others.

Tell us about your medical project?

The project was borne out of my passion to impact the immediate community the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where I serve and give back to the larger society.

I realised the lack of basic health facility at the NYSC FCT Secretariat which made it a difficult task for corps members and staff working at the NYSC secretariat to seek health care. The need to fill this gap motivated me to set up this clinic as part of my contribution to the delivery of health services to the staff, corps members and community around the NYSC FCT Secretariat. This would also be in fulfillment of my NYSC personal Community Development Service (CDS) project.

So, the project is not targeted at attracting utstanding corps member reward for the NYSC management?

I didn’t embark on the project for an award, it was borne out of my passion to give back to the society and make an impact during my service year.

This is purely a humanitarian project, I don’t intend to get any monetary benefit from it.

It’s a legacy project that I want to outlive generations to come. The main purpose of me setting up this clinic at the NYSC FCT secretariat is to make an impact health wise. It is my prayer that it stands the test of time and outlive me.

Where did you get funds considering you just graduated and not working fully yet?

I didn’t use my personal funds for this project. This project was possible because of the support I got from my mother Dr. Jane Mmaduagwu, family members, friends, the NYSC State Coordinator, the AD CDS Mrs. Delphina Eze l, and other well-meaning individuals. I am forever grateful for their support.

How do you intend to sustain this clinic?

The clinic would be handed over to the Medical CDS under the Health Service Department of the NYSC FCT Secretariat for proper management and maintenance.

What is your assessment of government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare?

The government is doing its best, but there is always room for improvement because of our teeming population.

The NYSC is the largest youth mobiliser in the country and global attention is on the youths to curb restiveness . About 350,000 educated youths pass through this scheme every year and acquire skills through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) programme.

On Thursday February 24, 2022, myself and nine other corps members represented Corp Member Nationwide at the National Assembly (NASS) public hearing on the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, I am a fan of the scheme and it’s capability to contribute to Nation building.

I have learnt a lot this period of my service year and this is why I am motivated to set up the clinic. We must all always think out ideas to make our immediate community a better place and when we do this life will be much easier to live.

How has it been serving in the FCT?

My service year has been a wonderful and fulfilling experience. I have had the opportunity of meeting new people and learning new digital skills through the SAED and GIZ SKYE programmes for two weeks.

My service at National Defence College Clinic helped me improve my clinical skills. I believe that opportunities are everywhere, but it is only your preparedness that matters and your ability to seizing every given chance. Serving in FCT has been amazing.