Consulting firm rewards youth on career choice across FCT

A Nigeria-based consulting firm incorporated in accordance with the guidelines of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), KMC Consulting has rewarded and given out prizes to outstanding youth on its Career Choice and Personal Development carried out across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Chairman of KMC Consult, Olusola Olufemi during the award and prize giving ceremony held in Abuja explained that the examination was an offshoot of a free training programme for the youth.

He said participants were drawn from junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools and undergraduate/graduate levels were as well registered for the examination.

Olufemi explained that in the junior category, they registered about 400 candidates, “ in the senior category we had about 500 registered candidates and about 200 candidates in the graduate and undergraduate category giving us a total of 1,100 participants in the FCT.”

He said, “ We selected the 1st — 5th overall winners in the FCT of which from the junior category, we have two (2) outstanding participants with an amazing score of 97%; Jesse Eqbune from Samkings Int’l School and Science College, Karu Abuja and Lancelot-Imasuen Ebuwa Nicole from Regina Pacis College, Garki Abuja.

“In the senior category, we have Opeoluwa Jolaawo from Fed. Gov’t Boys’ College, Garki Abuja with the highest score of 68% and 58% for Ehiogu Grace Chigozie from University of Abuja in the graduate/undergraduate category.

“A selection was made zonally of candidates with a score above 40%. We wish to just appreciate their participation by giving them a token of appreciation”.

He explained that KMC is a multi-faceted company with particular interests in Human Resource Management, Youth Educational Development and Empowerment, IT Training and Certification, Capacity Building, Recruitment and Restructuring, in addition to organising conferences/seminars/workshops for training organisations.

Olufemi said it is based on its mandate for youth empowerment that KMC Consulting organised an educational testing system to broaden the students’ Intelligent Quotient (IQ) and to encourage them to look beyond their textual knowledge and establish relationship between theory and application of the learned concepts.

The examination was held on the 31st of July 2021 at the following four (4) zones in FCT; Nyanya, Mararaba, Karu, Karshi Zone ,Jabi,Utako, Mpape, Galadimawa, Wuse, Kubwa zone, Life camp, Karimo, Dei-Dei zone and Lugbe, Kuje, Gwagwalada zone.