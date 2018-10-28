Consumers, CSOs to protest BEDC license renewal

Members of Edo State Civil Society Organizations (EDOSCO) and electricity consumers will Monday begin a three-day protest against alleged move by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to

renew the operational license of Benin Electricity Distribution

Company (BEDC).

The Public Relations Officer of the CSOs, Osaze Edigin said the peaceful demonstration to draw the BPE attention to the “incompetence of the distribution company.”

Osaze said the Performance Agreement the company entered with the Federal Government elapses on the 31st of October, 2018 and not the proposed extension of December, 2019 by the BPP.

He further disclosed that “BEDC operational Licence must not be extended or renewed. BPP and NERC cannot be compromised”.

The statement read: “It is no longer secret that the Funke Osibudu led management of BEDC had failed in all fronts in the distribution of electricity and customers’ satisfaction.

“The people of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states are fed up with Funke Osibudu the managing Director of Vigeo Holdings Limited, the operators of Benin Electricity Distribution Company”.

“This is therefore to inform and invite the general public, communities, and users of electricity to peaceful protests”.

The company’s spokesman, Adekunle Tayoo could not be reached for comment.

