Conte in line to take over Barca coaching job after El Clasico

Football sources have confirmed that Antonio Conte has been approached by representatives of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over his availability to take over from Julien Lopetegui.

Conte is said to be Perez’s first choice to replace current head coach Julen Lopetegui should he be sacked from his role at the Bernabeu.

The former Spanish National Team Coach was appointed as Zidane’s successor in June but already finds himself under pressure after winning a mere six of his 13 games in charge of the club.

Perez’s representatives made contact with Conte, who has stayed away from football since he was replaced by fellow countryman, Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in July.

Sky Sports sources believe the former Italy manager rejected the opportunity to join Real Madrid last summer in order to take a break from football following his departure from The Blues. The understanding now is that Conte is ready to return to coaching if Real Madrid wants him.

Emilio Butragueno, Madrid’s director, has confirmed Lopetegui will be in charge of Los Blancos for the El Clasico clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

A defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona would leave Madrid seven points adrift of the Catalans after just 10 La Liga games.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.