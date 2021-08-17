Conte now favourite to take over Arteta’s job at Arsenal

Ex-Inter and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is among the favourites to take over at Arsenal should Mikel Arteta be sacked.

Arteta’s position had already been somewhat tense after last season, but became even more troubled after losing the Premier League opener 2-0 away to newly-promoted Brentford.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is the favourite, according to The Sun, with Conte following on.

Conte won the Scudetto with Inter after a 10-year wait, but terminated his contract by mutual consent after concerns over their transfer strategy.

His fears proved to be founded, as Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku have since been sold to PSG and Chelsea respectively.

It would be a return to London for Conte, who won the Premier League at Chelsea.

He had also been in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, but wanted big spending at the club to match his ambitions.

As part of his contract termination with Inter, Conte cannot take charge of another Italian club this season.