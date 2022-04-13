Conte tests positive for Covid-19

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that he has been distancing from other people at the club.

However, the club expect him to be symptom-free and available to take charge of their fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

The Premier League are currently only testing symptomatic players and staff. If a player or staff member tests positive then a club doctor is responsible for what happens next.

Tottenham are currently in excellent form, having won their last four games, and took advantage of Arsenal’s loss to Brighton last weekend to tighten their grip on fourth place.

They are three points clear of Arsenal, but their north London rivals have one game in hand, albeit with a worse goal difference.

Spurs have already beaten Brighton twice in 2022, winning 2-0 in the league in March and 3-1 in the FA Cup in February.