Contextualising early marriage

Early marriage is when a couple gets married before the age of 20-21. However, it should not be confused with premature marriage which involves children. Though marriage is a huge life-altering decision, it doesn’t call for a perfect time. Some people have argued that early marriage is a cause because it obstructs the education of women. On the contrary, marriage does stop, because there are many women started their education after marriage.

Yes, some might say it is stressful but it actually depends on how you plan it, when you plan and control your family, you actually have no problem getting married and schooling at the same time. But for some religious factors and health challenges, a lady should be allowed to get married early.

Also, there is a time in a girl-child’s life, especially between ages 18 and 25, when she will have many suitors; this is the best time for a lady to get married, because there are so many people out there that after that time, they will barely have a suitor. At this time, some ladies reject marriage to satisfy their parents desire to be educated before marriage. This is a misconception. When a lady is 25-year-old and gets suitor, it’s preferable she gets married and continue with her education to going to school and engaging in immoral activities in the name of boyfriend or girlfriend relationship.

Admit it or not, 20s are the most exciting years of a woman’s life. She wants her significant other to be a part of that glorious phase in your life too. Getting married early opens up a whole new world for the couple where they discover a hundred new first every day, together there is no perfect time. Marriage is a big decision and you will still be as clueless at 40s as in your 20s. There will never come a time when you feel you’re ready for marriage. Waiting for marriage will only make you lose out on what you could have earlier. If you have found the right person already maybe, it is time to take the plunge.

Also, making a career, looking after a whole house, providing your family with the best of everything is no easy feat, having to fend for your kids even after you return from your job makes it worse. You don’t want to be old enough to look after them by the time you retire for the sake of financial stability of the household and that is highly unlikely when you get married after 30.

There are times when marriages go terribly wrong. An early marriage gives you much more chance to not only work on the relationship but also walk out of it and start afresh in case it fails. It may not be the most pleasant thing to hear but all said and done, there is nothing in the world that can ensure the success of a marriage.

Younger parents are cooler parents. Not only would you be a better father to your kids, they will trust you as the parent who understands them. The emotional gap between a father and a child bridges much faster and you become their friend.

When you marry you become of age. You become responsible at a considerably young age, which not just reflects in your married life, but even in your career. You no longer have a paycheque to paycheque your life. Your savings get a huge kick-start. The decisions you make are no longer short-sighted and you learn how to deal with even the most difficult situations in life.

What’s more? You have a constant support by your side all that while. You are more adaptable and adjusting when you are young. There are more chances of your marriage working when you are tolerant and understanding towards each other. Once you’re already well settled and have figured out everything on your own, it gets difficult for you to make compromises and for someone else to adjust with you.

With the time changing, not getting married until you reach 30 seems to be the norm. The times when people get married in their early 20s are long gone, apparently. The societal pressure of getting married fizzling out gradually is undoubtedly a boon. There are many reasons getting married early is not such a bad decision, after all. While waiting till you are well settled before you marry makes some sense, tying the knot early has its own benefits too.

Halima Sadiya Abubakar,

Mass Communication Department,

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University,

Lapai, Niger state

