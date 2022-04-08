Contingents storm Abuja as maiden para-sports tourney kicks off

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital will be agog as from Saturday April 9, 2022 when the first-ever para-sports competition tagged “Abuja 2022” kicks off.

According to the organisers, many para-athletes have arrived the Federal Capital Territory ahead of opening ceremony scheduled for today inside Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Director of Planning, Monitoring and Information, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Peter Nelson said most of the sporting competitions will however, kick-start on Monday.

Mr. Nelson said the need to discover raw talents inspired the Minstry to put up the week-long event.

He said, “This competition apart from being the first of it’s kind will feature many para-sports including para-taekwondo, swimming, tennis among others that most Nigerians are not use to.

“The competition will also serve as talent discovery period because different participating states are expected to feature younger athletes to enable select those that will represent Nigeria in future competitions.”

Trophies, medals and other forms of rewards will be all for grabs at the competition expected to end on Friday April 16.