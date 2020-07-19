Continuous school closure, a misplacement of priority

Some countries are developed today as a result of the administrators’ making careful and effective preferences. Setting a country’s priorities right should be the sole aim of every government. The decision making organ must always hit the ground running in order to move a country forward.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has held many nations of the world to a stand still and has also adjusted the way of life. This is to stop further spread of the novel virus. However, some states have been able to manage this virus and curb its effect on the people thereby totally or partially lifting the lockdown. This boils down to making the right decisions.



The Nigerian government declared a lockdown on March 30, 2020, which saw many institutions closed down ranging from economy, education, sport and religious activities. However, May 4, 2020, saw the first phase of the lockdown easing process and the reopening of some institutions. Unfortunately, the education sector was left out of the picture and the pupils and students were told to keep on with the waiting till further notice.

This has shown failure on the part of government towards education in this nation. Had it been there been adequate attention to the education providing needed facilities, there would not be much concern about reopening of being unsafe and Nigeria would as well join the forward going countries to reopen schools. If markets can be reopened with given guidelines and electoral processes can be held in some part of the country, then there should be no reason why schools can not be on such precautionary guidelines as well as to see the students go on with their academics while maintaining safety directions.



Education ought to be one of those sectors given utmost concern as they say the future of a country lies on the educated youths. I doubt if this is actually the case in my country. Countries like Germany, France and others that understand the essence of education are set to reopen their schools. I only hope Nigeria government can follow suit.

The side effect of keeping students out of school will be so immense when it starts to pan out, as it might lead to unwanted pregnancies, cultism, loss of jobs by the private school teachers and even cause an economic crisis. This will also disrupt the academic calendar and greatly affect the students’ academic year.



I will suggest to the government that since we can not pause existence due to the virus and there is no end in sight anytime soon. The government must give necessary support to the institution, spell out safety guidelines and ensure the guidelines are duly followed. Education remains the pillar of every country therefore our government must ensure that the pillar stands by making education sectors its priority.

Rabiu Adeyika Mohammed,

Mass Communication student,Bayero University, Kano.