Continuous voters’ register: Over 1.3m invalid PVCs detected worrisome – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uncovered 1,390,519 invalid registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed.

Yakubu, who announced this at a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, said the figure represents 45 per cent of the 2,523,458 completed registration.

According to the INEC chairman, the figure was part of the completed registration starting from June 2021 to January 14, 2022.

He noted that the exercise now in the fourth quarter of the ongoing CVR resumed June 28, 2021, after it was suspended for the 2019 general elections.

Describing the invalid registrations as worrisome, the INEC chair described multiple registrations, failure of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and incomplete data as examples of invalid voter registrations.

He stated that all states in the country were involved in the infraction, insisting that the invalid registrations would not be included in the register of voters.

The INEC boss also said while the number of new registrants was very impressive, the commission had a duty to clean up the data to ensure only eligible Nigerians were registered.

“Sadly, it seems that many registrants, either out of ignorance that they do not need to re-register if they had done so before, or a belief that our systems will not detect this infraction, have gone out to register again. This is despite repeated warnings by the Commission against this illegal action.

“In addition, there are also registrants whose data were incomplete and did not meet our Business Rules for inclusion in the register. Both categories i.e. the failure of ABIS and incomplete data constitute invalid registrations.

“Presently, nearly 45% of completed registrations nationwide are invalid, rising to as high as 60% or more in some States. This infraction happened in all States of the Federation. No State is immune from it. These invalid registrations will not be included in the Register of Voters.

“This development is worrisome because of the time and resources expended in handling these cases. Even more disturbing are the strong indications that some of our staff may be complicit in facilitating these infractions, notwithstanding stern warnings.

“Consequently, the commission is reviewing reports on such staff and has commenced a detailed investigation which may include the prosecution of those found culpable,” Yakubu said.

He further said specific registrants associated with these infractions by the commission’s staffers, may also face prosecution in line with Sections 22 and 23 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The INEC boss assured that the commission would continue to clean up the register to eliminate invalid registration and ensure that only those who should be in the register of voters are included.

“It is precisely the introduction of this more robust system that has enabled us to improve our ability to detect these invalid registrants. However, we also suspect that some of these invalid registrations may have arisen out of ignorance. Consequently, the Commission is establishing a dedicated Help Desk for people who need information about the CVR,” he added.

Yakubu also said about 1,390,519 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for genuine new registrants have been printed, adding that 464,340 PVCs for verified applicants for transfer or replacement of cards have also been printed.

“Consequently, a total of 1,854,859 PVCs are now ready. They will be delivered to our State offices across the country over the Easter holiday. They will be available for collection by the actual owners in person immediately after the holiday. No PVC will be collected by proxy. I must reiterate that the available cards only cover those who registered in the First and Second Quarters of the exercise,” Yakubu said.

INEC also said: “Meanwhile, following the discovery, about 106,280 voters in Ekiti and Osun states were disqualified due to invalid registration ahead of the governorship elections in the two states.

“In Ekiti state, a total of 40,234 new voters were registered out of which 17,640 were voided representing 43.9% of the completed registrations while in Osun State, 218,142 new registrations were completed, out of which 88,630 were invalidated, representing 40.6% of the total number of new voters.”

Yakubu, however, assured that all registered voters in Osun and Ekiti states would have their PVCs ready before the governorship elections in the two states.

Party primaries

On political parties’ primaries, Yakubu maintained that the dates for all activities in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, including the conduct of party primaries, were firm and fixed.

According to him, only 10 political parties have served notices to the Commission for the conduct of their primaries.

“With 52 days to the last day for the conduct of primaries, that is June 3 2022, political parties are once again admonished to adhere strictly to all dates in the Timetable, including the nomination of their candidates via the INEC web portal.

“Such nominated candidates must emerge from valid primaries as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022. This is necessary to avoid the unhappy consequences of any breach of the Commission’s Timetable or the Electoral Act”, he stated.

Security

On security, the commission’s boss said: “We are all concerned about the security challenges. But the environment must be secured for INEC to conduct the election. We are liaising with the security agencies to secure the environment for us to conduct the 2023 elections.”

UN meets APC chair

In a related development, the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria Wednesday met the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a call for peaceful and inclusive 2023 elections.

The UNEAD delegation, led by Serge Kubwimana, made the call after a meeting with the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who represented the APC national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, the UNEAD delegation, Serge Kubwimana, expressed intent to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process leading to next year’s general elections.

“We are the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) which is in Nigeria as a result of a request for electoral support for the UN to assess the overall context which the election will take place and see in what form we could potentially bring our small contribution to the 2023 elections.

“We have conferred with the APC National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman and we have done the same with other stakeholders such as INEC, government, civil society organizations, other major political parties, faith-based organizations, inter-party advisory council to name a few.

“In a nutshell, we are here to express our intent to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process next year and to see where we can be of value. The country has strong institutions and the ability to run its elections. There are issues of course, but Nigeria is not the only place where you see issues around elections. So our role again here is to see how we can support one of our member states,” Kubwimina said.

Senators beg Adamu

Meanwhile, senators Wednesday subtly begged the APC national chairman, Senator Adamu for return tickets to the Senate.

The plea by the lawmakers came through contributions made during the valedictory session the Senate held in honour of Adamu, the APC deputy national chairman (North), and Zamfara state Deputy Governor Senator Mohammed Hassan.

First to make the plea was Senator James Manager (PDP Delta South) who told Adamu to protect the interest of serving lawmakers on the APC platform during the coming primaries.

“The period we are in now, is that of danger for Senators seeking return tickets. Though we are not in the same political party, but protect those in your party from the periodic danger,” he said.

Hitting the nail on the head in his own remarks, Senator Ali Ndume said the rate of turnover in the number of legislators failing in return bids was worrisome and should be addressed.

He urged the party’s national chairman and his deputy to protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, as it is the most vulnerable arm of government.

“This Institution and by extension, the House of Representatives must be protected by way of prevention of legislative brain drain.

“Your experience as third term Senator before becoming the National Chairman of our great party should be brought to bear in stemming the tide of high rate of turnovers,” he said.

Also making similar request, Senator Akpan Bassey (PDP Akwa Ibom North East), said Adamu is a man that can be trusted in doing the needful on the issue of high turnover of legislators.

“Combination of Senator Adamu as National Chairman of APC and Abubakar Kyari as Deputy National Chairman (North), will surely do the right thing as far as interests of Senators on the platform of their party are concerned,” he said.

In yet another remarks, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central), commended Senator Adamu for laying the foundation of Nasarawa state and strides in developing the education sector.

He noted that as the first chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Senator Adamu was able to ensure harmony among members irrespective of diverse political persuasion.

Also i another contribution, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), urged the APC leader to bring his wealth of experience as former NGF chairman to bear on the administration of the ruling party.

But the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), urged Adamu to deepen democracy in the discharge of his duties more so, as a product of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Taking his turn, Senate President Ahmad Lawan described the emergence of four members (serving and former) of the National Assembly as party executives of the APC as a remarkable development in the political evolution and history of Nigeria.

“That the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary and National Auditor are all people who are either completing their service in the Senate or were here before.

“What this goes to show is that the legislature is coming of age, that the legislature is now contributing to the political development and stability of our country, and we shouldn’t take this for granted.

“Even though the legislature has been the most disadvantaged arm of government out of the three, but I think it is rapidly developing,” Lawan said.

In his remarks, the APC chairman, Senator Adamu, assured that the newly elected lawmakers in the APC would protect the integrity of the National Assembly within the confines of the party and its processes.

He also extended a hand of friendship to lawmakers in the minority party to become APC members.