Contract letter credited to us fake- Pro Buhari group

The Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) has described as fake, a purported letter credited to it soliciting for contracts from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing even as it demanded an apology

from the Director, Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo for linking the said letter to the organization.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, by the National coordinator and National Secretary, Alh. Danladi Pasali and Mike Asatuyi respectively, the organization distanced itself from the letter,

stating that it is self-funded and peopled by persons of verified Integrity.

The statement said: “We wish to state unequivocally that the letter to the Ministry did not emanate from the headquarters of Buhari Campaign Organization but from fraudsters, scammers and enemies of progress of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“For the purpose of history, Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) was established since ANPP, CPC, time as a non-political, non-governmental organization with a clear-cut objective of showcasing and promoting the good leadership qualities of General Buhari prior to him being elected as Nigerian president in 2015 general election.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Buhari Campaign Organization is in possession of a copy of a letter emanating from a sister Campaign Organization, Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization

(MBCO) signed by the Director, Strategic Communication, Festus Keyamo, SAN on disclaiming BCO.

“The reading public should disregard his publication because he is uninformed about Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO). It is on record that BCO has visited and has met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the first lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria. All Buhari campaign groups in the country need to harmonize our strengths so as to ensure that President Buhari is re-elected in 2019 February general election instead of engaging in rivalry and unhealthy competition. BCO expected Keyamo (SAN) to cross examine the facts and verify the genuineness of the purported letter from the leadership of ECG for guidance before rushing to the press.

“BCO stand for integrity and abhors corruption. BCO is self-funding and our organization has not got any contract, funding from any government organization.

It is on record that Festus Keyamo was alleged to have collected N450 million few days ago and published online by leader NG which he refuted immediately. BCO believes that the allegation of N50 million is a wicked rumour because we believe in the integrity of President Buhari and also that of Keyamo. If the opposition can do that level of damage to Keyamo, how come he believed quickly in a purported letter fraudulently written on BCO letter head paper? While Festus Keyamo is a new person in the followership of President Buhari, he should expect more damaging allegations from the opposition now that full blown campaign will take off November 18, 2018 which will need a matured

response.”

