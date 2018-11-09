Contractor in $5m Ganduje bribery video to appear in person

The contractor who allegedly bribed Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with the sum of $5 million has agreed to appear before the House committee investigating the scandal.

In a later through his lawyers, Saidu Tudun Wada & Co, dated November 4, 2018, the contractor who wants his name protected for security reason, indicated his willingness to appear before the 7-man

investigative committee to testify on the alleged scandal.

“Our services are retained as solicitors to the above whistle blower whose name we don’t intend to reveal at this material time and sequel to your later, dated 1st day of November, 2018 on the above named subject matter; that is, the need for our client to appear before your

committee,” the attorneys said.

Giving further condition for their client’s appearance, they said: “…he has instructed us to express his desire and willingness to honour the invitation to appear before the committee on the fulfilment of the

following conditions;

“That the contractor will be allowed to appear before the House Committee investigating the scandal in camera or cover his face forhis security and that of his family.

“When this is agreed, the panel should convene a joint session comprising of the governor, the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar and Commander General, Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu

Daurawa.”

Also, the contractor requested that all the video clips already in circulation over the bribery scandal should be submitted to cinematographers and video imaging experts for analysis and reports.

He said, “One of the experts should be an expatriate who shall be invited into Nigeria through the embassy of his country of resident while the second expert shall be a serving officer with the Department of State Security Service, (DSS).”

Similarly, the contractor is also demanding that the sitting be restricted to limited persons and that the witness be allowed to wear mask, bear pseudo name and receive protection from authorities for

himself, family and business.

