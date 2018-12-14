Contractors threaten to occupy Kaduna Govt House over 1.2bn debt

Contractors under the auspices of Group of Kaduna Drainage Contractors have decried the refusal of the Kaduna state government to pay their contract fees amounting to N1.2 billion.

The contractors, who gave a-five-day ultimatum for government to invite them to a round table, threatened to block the entrance to the Government House should the governor fail to pay them at the

expiration of the ultimatum.

While addressing newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting held at Hamdala Hotel Garden, Kaduna on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of Kaduna Road Agency, Nasir Abubakar disclosed that the

contractors will not only occupy the gate leading to the Government House but will also mobilise their children, wives and family members to join the protest.

According to him, the contracts were scattered across seven local government areas of the state: Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun, Zaria, Sabo Gari, and Jama’a.

The contractors alleged that some selected allies of the governor were paid the sum of N600 million in December, 2017.

“Initially, the allocated amount for the said contracts was N3.5 billion and thereafter it was screened to N1.8 billion with the inauguration of a committee headed by the Secretary to Kaduna State

Government, Abass Balarabe.

“As I speak to you now, 46 contractors are currently in jail because they couldn’t pay for the materials collected, ranging from blocks, planks, sands, granite among other materials,” Abubakar said.

