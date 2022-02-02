Contribute to basic education, ex-VC urges Kogi indigenes

A former Vice Chancellor Federal University of Science and Technology Minna, Niger state, Professor Muhammed Audu, has called on public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to contribute their quota towards the development of basic education in Kogi state.

Professor Audu, who made the call Tuesday at Okengwe in Okene local government area of the state during the 45th anniversary of Chief Stephen Bamidele Bello on the throne of Ohindase of Okengwe community, said government alone could no longer fund basic education.

He appealed to well meaning citizens and corporate organisations to assist in lifting public schools from the present sorry state.

Professor Audu commended the Okengwe Development Association (ODA) and other organisations which have made concerted efforts to establish study centres and Computer Base Test (CBT) centres to improve the standard of education in the community.

He noted that such positive measure will no doubt reduce banditry, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities associated with youth in the society.

While congratulating the Ohindase for leading his people peacefully in the last 45 years without rancour, the former vice chancellor who is also the chairman of the occasion described the first class traditional ruler as a leader who believes in unity and development of his domain.

In his remarks, the ODA president general, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, praised the monarch for maintaining peace which he said has led to numerous developments in the community.