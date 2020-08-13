Contributors can transfer RSA twice yearly — PENCOM



The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) says contributors can only move their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) through a transfer window from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another not more than twice in one year.

In a statement signed by its management on Thursday in Abuja, PENCOM said full deployment of the platform would however entail extensive training of the PFA’s relevant personnel and simulation of the processes, industry-wide.

“The Commission said it has been working assiduously to actualize the provisions of Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014. Preparatory to the opening of the Transfer Window, the Commission developed and deployed the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) in September 2019.



“Furthermore, the Commission has developed the RSA Transfer System (RTS), a robust electronic platform that would enable seamless RSA transfers. Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) would be able to utilize the RTS platform for the submission of RSA transfer requests,” the statement said.

The pension regulator noted that the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to deploy the technology.

“Subsequent to the easing of the lockdown by the Federal Government and the lifting of the ban on interstate travels between the end of June and July, 2020, the preparations for a comprehensive training plan was concluded.



“Accordingly, the Commission is currently holding workshops on the RTS for the Pension Operators, which would run from August 10-28, 2020. It is also expected that in line with the plan, Operators will participate in an industry simulation of transfer processes and simulations in September 2020.

“The opening of the transfer window will facilitate full and equitable pension assets portability within the pension industry, enhance ethical competition amongst the PFAs and improve service delivery to RSA holders,” it said.



The Commission is optimistic that all necessary preparations will take place to enable opening of the RSA Transfer Window by the end of 2020.