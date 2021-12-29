Contributory pension: FG releases funds for payment of accrued pension rights

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is pleased to announce the release of N 16.67 billion by the federal government for the payment of Accrued Pension Rights to 2021 retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

An accrued right is the total amount of a pension plan as on a specified date.

The federal government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.

The Pension Reform Act 2004, which was repealed and replaced with the Pension Reform Act 2014, established a mandatory Contributory Pension Scheme for workers in both the public and private sectors. Section 4 of Pension Reform Act 2014, provides for a mandatory minimum contribution of ten and eight percent of employee’s monthly emolument by the employer and employee respectively.

Each employee is to open a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) into which the contributions are to be paid, with a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) licensed by the National Pension Commission, established under section 17 of the Act, to regulate and supervise pension schemes in the country.

